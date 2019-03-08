Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Shepherds Bush aim for another strong performance against Finchley

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 July 2019

The Shepherds Bush first XI last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

The Shepherds Bush first XI last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

Archant

Shepherds Bush will look for a repeat of last weekend's performance as they take on Finchley in the Middlesex County Cricket League Premier Division on Saturday.

After bowling out Richmond for 241 in 64 overs, captain Andrew Wilson's side then completed the chase in 54.3 overs to give them victory.

The Bush currently sit fourth in the division and Wilson believes the performance on Saturday will benefit them heading into another important game against Finchley.

He said: "The win gives us great confidence going into the next fixture at Finchley, where we look to continue to play positive cricket.

"I've been incredibly pleased with how different players continue to step us when its required.

"I believe it demonstrates that we've assembled a really well balanced and talented side."

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Richmond put on 80 for the first wicket with captain and number one batsman Adam London going on to reach 87 before he was caught Alex Blofield off a Sam Howell (2-48) ball.

Matt Wookey (2-77) removed the dangerous Ben Compton and Abhishek Jhunjhunwala in quick succession to put his side in a stronger position but Richmond managed get to 200 with the loss of only three wickets.

It then took some excellent spin bowling from Udi Gaur (5-72) and a return spell from Howell to help bowl them out for 241.

The Bush needed a strong batting performance and got off to a good start, with Max Holden (38) and Tom Cox (79 not out) putting on 65 for the first wicket.

However, their opponents struck twice quickly, reducing them to 67-2 as Holden and Jon Whealing were dismissed, the latter for only one run.

But Wilson's side bounced back from the wicket well as Cox continued to put on the runs and was joined at the crease by 17-year-old Idris Otto-Mian who scored 52 before he was caught by Alex Hall off a Bhavesh Pankhania ball.

Alex Blofield then joined Cox at the crease to hit 57 to help see his side over the line for the win.

Their upcoming opponents Finchley currently sit second from bottom in the league.

Most Read

QPR transfer rumours: Furlong close to West Brom, second Judge bid rejected and Dujon Sterling to join on loan

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong has been linked with a move away to West Brom (pic: John Walton/PA)

Caribbean restaurant Coco B’s launches in Willesden Green with celebrity guests

Elliott Philp and Nakeba Buchanan, founders of Coco B's in Willesden. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Oxford United 1 QPR 2: Four things we learned from pre-season win

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Josh Scowen. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

United Colleges campus in Dudden Hill to be sold in deal involving Quintain, Brent Council and Network Homes

The College of North West London's campus in Dudden Hill. Picture: Google StreetView

Jaden Moodie stabbing: Wembley teenager denies murder charge

A Wembley man denies the murder of Jaden Moodie. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

QPR transfer rumours: Furlong close to West Brom, second Judge bid rejected and Dujon Sterling to join on loan

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong has been linked with a move away to West Brom (pic: John Walton/PA)

Caribbean restaurant Coco B’s launches in Willesden Green with celebrity guests

Elliott Philp and Nakeba Buchanan, founders of Coco B's in Willesden. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Oxford United 1 QPR 2: Four things we learned from pre-season win

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Josh Scowen. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

United Colleges campus in Dudden Hill to be sold in deal involving Quintain, Brent Council and Network Homes

The College of North West London's campus in Dudden Hill. Picture: Google StreetView

Jaden Moodie stabbing: Wembley teenager denies murder charge

A Wembley man denies the murder of Jaden Moodie. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Shepherds Bush aim for another strong performance against Finchley

The Shepherds Bush first XI last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

Middlesex suffer first Vitality Blast defeat

Stevie Eskinazi in batting action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Geoff Cameron rejoins QPR on free transfer

Geoff Cameron of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Brondesbury captain Overy wants to put disappointment of cancelled game behind them

Brondesbury add to their total in the reverse game against Finchley earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornsey look to shake up promotion battle with win over Brondesbury

Jack Bruce celebrates a wicket with Hornsey captain and wicket-keeper Garfield Struthers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists