Shepherds Bush aim for another strong performance against Finchley

Shepherds Bush will look for a repeat of last weekend's performance as they take on Finchley in the Middlesex County Cricket League Premier Division on Saturday.

After bowling out Richmond for 241 in 64 overs, captain Andrew Wilson's side then completed the chase in 54.3 overs to give them victory.

The Bush currently sit fourth in the division and Wilson believes the performance on Saturday will benefit them heading into another important game against Finchley.

He said: "The win gives us great confidence going into the next fixture at Finchley, where we look to continue to play positive cricket.

"I've been incredibly pleased with how different players continue to step us when its required.

"I believe it demonstrates that we've assembled a really well balanced and talented side."

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Richmond put on 80 for the first wicket with captain and number one batsman Adam London going on to reach 87 before he was caught Alex Blofield off a Sam Howell (2-48) ball.

Matt Wookey (2-77) removed the dangerous Ben Compton and Abhishek Jhunjhunwala in quick succession to put his side in a stronger position but Richmond managed get to 200 with the loss of only three wickets.

It then took some excellent spin bowling from Udi Gaur (5-72) and a return spell from Howell to help bowl them out for 241.

The Bush needed a strong batting performance and got off to a good start, with Max Holden (38) and Tom Cox (79 not out) putting on 65 for the first wicket.

However, their opponents struck twice quickly, reducing them to 67-2 as Holden and Jon Whealing were dismissed, the latter for only one run.

But Wilson's side bounced back from the wicket well as Cox continued to put on the runs and was joined at the crease by 17-year-old Idris Otto-Mian who scored 52 before he was caught by Alex Hall off a Bhavesh Pankhania ball.

Alex Blofield then joined Cox at the crease to hit 57 to help see his side over the line for the win.

Their upcoming opponents Finchley currently sit second from bottom in the league.