CRICKET: Middlesex CCC award captain and loyal servant Dawid Malan a testimonial as the highly-respected batsman signs new long term deal

Middlesex CCC have awarded captain Dawid Malan a testimonial as the club captain signs a new long-term contract.

The 31-year-old left-hand bat has penned a new deal that will keep him with the Seaxes until the end of the 2021 season at least.

Malan made his Middlesex debut back in 2006 and has since made over 350 appearances for the club in all three formats, scoring almost 15,000 runs, including twenty-six centuries - nineteen of which have come in the first-class game.

Malan made both his Test and T20 International debuts for England in 2017, hitting his maiden Test hundred against Australia in the Ashes Test in Perth that same year.

The highly-respected Reohampton-born occasional right-arm leg break is looking to cap his testimonial year with success as the club aims to return to Divsion One unde new head coach Staurt Law.

He said: “The club has become my cricketing home in every sense, and everybody – staff, coaches, teammates and members can rest assured that I will be giving everything to represent Middlesex well and to bring success on the field.

“I am very pleased to have extended my contract with Middlesex and feel honoured to have been granted a testimonial.

“There is a sense of energy around the club, and I believe that 2019 will be a great year for us all.”

Angus Fraser, Middlesex managing director added he was delighted Dawid has committed his future to Middlesex the club and sees the award of a testimonial year as a fitting reward for the commitment he has shown after his consistent performances since 2006.

Fraser said: “Dawid is a hugely important figure at Middlesex and has been one of our most consistent and outstanding performers. He is a high-quality cricketer and has much to offer Middlesex, and still potentially England.”

See the Gazette and follow Middlesex CCC reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29 for further information on Malan’s testimonial year.