Overy disappointed with bowling in Brondesbury's defeat to Hornsey

Nick Jones of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury captain James Overy was disappointed with his side's bowling display in their defeat to Hornsey on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Hornsey elected to field but Brondesbury got off to a good start through Steve Martin who hit 74 before he was caught.

Number three batsman Max Hope added another 49 to his side's total before they declared on 182-6 after 35 overs.

Lesbourne Edwards then hit 48 for Hornsey in bat before Joseph Emanuel added 65 to help them reach 183 in 32 overs despite Sam Smith taking four wickets from his nine overs.

Overy was frustrated his side could not see out a win after a decent score in bat.

"It was pretty difficult because of the rain," he said.

"Whoever won the toss was going to be in the driving seat and we didn't win it.

"I think with the bat we were all pretty pleased with the score we got.

"Batting first in a shortened game makes it hard to win. It seemed like a par score.

"We're disappointed with the result. In terms of our bowling performance we can be disappointed with how comfortable it was for them to chase the score.

"We've had a disappointing month."