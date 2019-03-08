Search

Advanced search

Malan leaves Middlesex to join Yorkshire on four-year deal

PUBLISHED: 17:30 04 November 2019

Dawid Malan playing for Middlesex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Dawid Malan playing for Middlesex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

England cricketer Dawid Malan leaves Middlesex for Yorkshire.

Former Middlesex captain Dawid Malan has joined Yorkshire on a four-year deal.

The 32-year-old stepped down as Middlesex captain last season after the club failed to achieve promotion in the Specsavers County Championship.

He currently part of England's T20I squad in New Zealand and will now play Division One County Championship cricket next season.

Malan said: "I have enjoyed 13 happy and successful years at Middlesex and I am hugely grateful to everyone at the club - staff, players and supporters - for their support during this period.

"I am privileged to have played for so long, however this feels like the right time to start a new adventure.

"I am excited by the prospect of joining another great club in English cricket."

Middlesex's managing director of cricket Angus Fraser also said: "It is sad that he has now decided to continue his career elsewhere but he will always be recognised as a modern Middlesex great."

Most Read

Free firework spectacular and ‘Light the Night’ festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Two people rushed to hospital with stab injuries and a third injured after ‘fight’ in Kenton

Disgarded bicycles near Woodcock Park, Kenton after two men rushed to hospital with stab injuries. Picture: David Nathan

Woman stabbed to death in Harlesden knew the Brent man found dead in Green Park the same day

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Police chief and Dollis Hill couple deny child pornography charges, court hears

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Wallace left with ‘mixed emotions’ after making long-awaited QPR debut

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford is tackled by Queens Park Rangers's Lee Wallace during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds.

Most Read

Free firework spectacular and ‘Light the Night’ festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Two people rushed to hospital with stab injuries and a third injured after ‘fight’ in Kenton

Disgarded bicycles near Woodcock Park, Kenton after two men rushed to hospital with stab injuries. Picture: David Nathan

Woman stabbed to death in Harlesden knew the Brent man found dead in Green Park the same day

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Police chief and Dollis Hill couple deny child pornography charges, court hears

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Wallace left with ‘mixed emotions’ after making long-awaited QPR debut

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford is tackled by Queens Park Rangers's Lee Wallace during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Malan leaves Middlesex to join Yorkshire on four-year deal

Dawid Malan playing for Middlesex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Brennan praises impact of striker Noel-Williams in Dorking draw

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

Wallace left with ‘mixed emotions’ after making long-awaited QPR debut

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford is tackled by Queens Park Rangers's Lee Wallace during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds.

‘Enough is enough’ - Harrow Borough boss Baker calls for action after racist abuse allegedly aimed at players

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Little Scientists Club: Couple’s drive to wow children to broaden appeal of science

A group of children get stuck into chemistry at Little Scientists Club. Picture: LSC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists