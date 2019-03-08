Malan leaves Middlesex to join Yorkshire on four-year deal

Dawid Malan playing for Middlesex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

England cricketer Dawid Malan leaves Middlesex for Yorkshire.

Former Middlesex captain Dawid Malan has joined Yorkshire on a four-year deal.

The 32-year-old stepped down as Middlesex captain last season after the club failed to achieve promotion in the Specsavers County Championship.

He currently part of England's T20I squad in New Zealand and will now play Division One County Championship cricket next season.

Malan said: "I have enjoyed 13 happy and successful years at Middlesex and I am hugely grateful to everyone at the club - staff, players and supporters - for their support during this period.

"I am privileged to have played for so long, however this feels like the right time to start a new adventure.

"I am excited by the prospect of joining another great club in English cricket."

Middlesex's managing director of cricket Angus Fraser also said: "It is sad that he has now decided to continue his career elsewhere but he will always be recognised as a modern Middlesex great."