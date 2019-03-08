Search

Captain Wilson praises Shepherds Bush's 'clinical' display in win over Richmond

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 July 2019

Shepherds Bush picked up the win over Richmond (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shepherds Bush captain Andrew Wilson praised a "clinical" chase from his side in their win against Richmond in the Middlesex County Cricket League Premier Division on Saturday.

Wilson's side bowled their opponents all out for 241 after 64 overs and completed the chase in 54.3 overs.

Richmond won the toss and elected to bat, putting on 80 for the first wicket before Matt Wookey (2-77) removed the dangerous Ben Compton and Abhishek Jhunjhunwala in quick succession.

But Richmond managed get to 200 with the loss of only three wickets before some excellent spin bowling from Udi Gaur (5-72) and a return spell from Howell (2-48) helped bowl them out for 241.

The Bush got off to a good start in bat, with Max Holden (38) and Tom Cox (79 not out) putting on 65 for the first wicket but their opponents struck twice quickly, reducing them to 67-2 as Holden and Jon Whealing were dismissed.

Idris Otto-Mian and Alex Blofield both joined Cox at the crease to hit 52 and 57 respectively to see their side over the line.

Wilson was delighted with the performances of his batsmen and said: "Ultimately, it was a pretty clinical chase by the Bush, chasing 240 with seven wickets in hand and a very satisfying one as captain.

"Tom went out and did exactly what was asked in a very calm and unassuming manner, playing the backbone of the batting line up.

"Alex Blofield is another immensely talented cricketer who has produced some really important innings this year."

Shepherds Bush now sit fourth in the division and take on Finchley on Saturday.

