Brondesbury look to return to winning ways against bottom club Eastcote

J Overy of Brondesbury (L). Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury will look to put a run of two consecutive draws behind them when they take on bottom club Eastcote at home on Saturday.

The Harman Drive side drew against Winchmore Hill last Saturday, failing to have enough time to catch their opponent's 264 runs, ending on 149-7 after 45 overs.

Captain James Overy is confident of a good result this weekend as his side look to close the one point gap between themselves and Middlesex County Cricket League Division Two leaders Brentham.

He said: "Hopefully we can get a win at Eastcote this weekend, we have a pretty good record and we are confident of getting the win.

"There should be no excuses. If we want to be successful in this division then we need to beat the teams at the bottom.

"It won't be an easy game but it's one we should be trying to win.

"We're not sure what the weather could be like this weekend but we've got everything covered.

"Hopefully the best team will win and we're confident that is us."

Brondesbury's Jordan Bethel hit 55, including five fours, off 77 balls in the game against Winchmore Hill last Saturday, while Steve Martin (26) and Kobe Herft (21) also impressed on the batting end.

Nick Jones and Adam Wilson managed to take three wickets each as they bowled out the opposition.

Overy's side currently sit in third place, only a point behind leaders Brentham and Crouch End in second place, and welcome back Angus Beagles to the the team this weekend.

The captain still remains optimistic that his side can end up on top of the table come the end of the season.

Every game will be really tough. If a team can go on a run, they will put themselves out in front and we are hoping that will be us" he added.

"These next seven weeks will decide what happens.

"We probably need to get a few more wickets early on. The last couple of weeks teams have been able to get set.

"We bowl a little bit short but the guys know that, we aren't doing a whole lot wrong."