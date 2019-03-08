Brondesbury look to stay top as they take on Highgate

S Smith of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury will look to keep their place at the top of the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Two when they take on Highgate this Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Harman Drive side were victorious over bottom club Eastcote last Saturday, hitting 255-3 before bowling their opponents out for 97 after nearly 29 overs.

Captain James Overy knows it will not be an easy game but is confident in his side's ability.

He said: "It's a tough place to play. We're never sure what a good score is or what the pitch will be like.

"We know from playing them last year that they are a pretty decent side. I'm surprised they are down there.

"We're confident and hopeful that we can come out on top."

Brondesbury opted to bat first against Eastcote on Saturday, with Overy opening the batting and hitting 30 before he was caught.

Max Hope then hit a magnificent 109 not out, including 13 fours and three sixes, from 130 balls to help his team to victory.

You may also want to watch:

Shailen Assani, who was moved up the batting order for this game, added another 90 runs to the total as they gave their opponents a big score to chase.

Eastcote could never really get going, with number seven batsman Shaariq Sheikh high scoring with 23 not out.

Alistair Wilkinson dismissed the first two batsmen thanks to catches from Alexander Ferreira and Nick Jones, while Angus Beagles took the next two through catches from Ferreira and Hope.

Robert Nelson took the four final wickets for Brondesbury as they confirmed the win.

Overy's side now sit top of the table, a point above Crouch End in second, but the captain expects there to be some change before the end of the season.

"We're on a long unbeaten run, we haven't lost since the first game. It was nice to get a win" he added.

"We were brilliant and everyone contributed.

"I think the top of the table will change a bit as the weeks go on.

"Teams can beat each other and it will change. We only want to be on top on the last day."