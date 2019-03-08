Brondesbury look to put 'disappointing' month behind them against Enfield

Sam Smith of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury captain James Overy is hoping to see his side put a "disappointing" month behind them when they visit Enfield on Saturday, writes Dan Bennett.

Overy's side were beaten by Hornsey in their last game in rainy conditions as their 182-6 after 35 overs was caught in 32 overs.

The result leaves them fourth in Middlesex County League Division One, 25 points off leaders Crouch End, and the captain believes it is vital they get back to winning ways this weekend.

"We have had a disappointing month," said Overy. "It's obviously hard when you're trying to do well.

"Enfield are second from bottom so they will be under pressure to get wins, as are we.

"With them being where they are we need to be hard on ourselves to get the win.

"They have a lot of good players, we know a few of them well.

"We want to move on from the last game quickly."

Brondesbury got off to a good start last weekend after being put into bat thanks to Steve Martin who hit 74 before he was caught.

Number three Max Hope added another 49 to his side's total before they closed on 182-6 after 35 overs.

Lesbourne Edwards then hit 48 for Hornsey in response before Joseph Emanuel added 65 to help them reach their target in 32 overs, despite Sam Smith taking four wickets from his nine overs.

Overy has urged his side to improve their bowling performances in the coming weeks if they are to secure promotion this season.

He added: "I think it's definitely the bowling where we're a little bit short at the moment.

"It's a different type of cricket in this division. Some of our best balls are being hit, I think the batsmen show less respect for good balls and just hit them.

"We have given away more runs than we would have liked. It's something we need to work on for the next six weeks.

"We have six games left and a cup semi-final. We want to win all six games.

"One day cricket suits us best, we have two more long form games left before it goes back. We want to try and play positive cricket."