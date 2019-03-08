Brondesbury captain Overy confident ahead of top of the table clash

N Jones of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury captain James Overy is confident his side can come out with a win in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with Crouch End.

Overy's side fought back to salvage a draw and gain a share of the points from their game against Highgate on Saturday.

The result was not enough to prevent Crouch End from overtaking them in the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Two table, with Brondesbury dropping from first to third.

Overy is expecting a very difficult challenge but believes his team can come out with a win if they maintain their recent performance level.

"It will be a difficult game but I know they will be thinking the same thing about us," he said. "We know they are a good side.

"The only game we have lost was against them on the first game of the season which we thought we should have won.

"We're going into the game trying to win and not get a draw. If we play like our last game that will be good enough.

"The top of the table will change a fair bit so I'm not too concerned about that."

Highgate opted to bat first in Saturday's game, with number three batsman William Bowley hitting a huge 131 off only 72 balls to help his side reach 331 all out after nearly 48 overs.

Nick Jones took six wickets for Brondesbury, with Steven Martin and Overy then opening the batting with scores of 40 and 44 respectively.

Max Hope then came in at number three to reach 78 before he was caught, while notable scores from Shailen Assani (45) and Jones (26) also helped their side reach 289-8 and gain a share of the points.

Brondesbury followed up the win with another victory over Indian Gymkhana on Sunday to make the semi-finals of the Middlesex County Cup.

Overy added: "There is a lot we can take from Saturday's game. The way we stuck together will be important for the next nine weeks.

"This will be the first weekend we have five teams out. Everyone is available except Adam Wilson.

"We can't wait to get going with the next nine fixtures. We're happy with how we are playing."