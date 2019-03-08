Brondesbury captain Overy wants Saturday's game with Wycombe House to be the start of a winning run

Brondesbury captain James Overy wants to see his side put a winning run together starting with this Saturday's game against Wycombe House.

The Harman Drive side fell to a defeat against title rivals Crouch End last Saturday as their score of 180-9 was caught after 41.5 overs.

Crouch End now have a 15 point lead over Brondesbury in the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Two.

But Overy insists that one defeat will not panic his side and expects them to bounce back.

"It will be a tough game, they have played well recently," he said. "They will be quite confident.

"I think we are a dangerous side when we have just lost. If we play our best game then I'm 100pc sure we will win the game.

"There's still a lot of cricket left to play. We want to get back on a winning run."

Steven Martin and Overy opened the batting for Brondesbury on Saturday but Martin could only hit two before he was caught by Tom Scollay.

The captain managed to put on 19 runs before he was caught and bowled by Pratik Patel with Max Hope adding another 17.

Scores of 42 and 43 respectively from Jordan Bethel and Sam Smith were not enough to give Brondesbury a big score as some excellent Ryan Cunningham bowling saw him take five wickets.

Jalpesh Vijay (18) and Nilesh Patel (25) then started strongly for Crouch End before Scollay and Chetan Depala reached 54 and 68 not out respectively to help their side complete the chase and extend their lead at the top.

Overy is confident his side can still finish the season in first and believes that the league standings will still move around.

He added: "I do think the league will change around a lot and one defeat hasn't changed our aspirations of what we want to do.

"There's eight weeks to go and a lot of points available. We are very confident we can finish in the top two and want to win it.

"Every game is going to be huge. The next few games are a great chance to put pressure on Crouch End and draw away from the rest of the pack."

Brondesbury currently have 62 points in Division Two and sit in third behind Brentham on 66 and Crouch End on 77.

Their upcoming opponents have struggled this season and find themselves third from bottom on 39 points.

The game at Harman Drive starts at 12.30pm.