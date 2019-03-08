Brondesbury captain Overy wants to put disappointment of cancelled game behind them

Brondesbury add to their total in the reverse game against Finchley earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury will look to put the disappointment of last Saturday's cancelled game against Wycombe House behind them when they face Hornsey.

Captain James Overy was looking forward to the home game but wet weather meant the Harman Drive ground could not be played on, with both sides taking a point.

It means Crouch End sit 24 points above them at the top of the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Two table, with Brondesbury in third.

Overy said: "Hornsey were one of the best sides to play against in the first round of games.

"It was quite a tough game despite the win and I would expect the same again.

"It was disappointing not to play last weekend as it was an opportunity to beat one of the sides down the bottom but that's just the way it goes.

"It just means we have to do it a little bit harder."