Brondesbury captain Overy praises 'complete performance'

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury captain James Overy believes his side put in a 'complete performance' in their win over Osterley on Saturday.

Overy's side bowled their opponents all out for 108 before chasing down the score in 21.5 overs.

The captain was delighted with the way his side achieved the victory, which saw them rise up to fourth in the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Two.

"It was a pretty complete performance," he said.

"It was a pretty tricky pitch to bat on and was one of those where we could have edged over the line.

"It was really pleasing and gives us a bit of confidence. The win sets us up nicely for the next four games."

Osterley started slow in bat with Muhammad Chowdhury and Nasir Noori hitting five and six respectively.

But two scores of 14 from Kamber Hussain and Gagandeep Khurana were followed by a 38 from Toqeer Hussain as they made their way up to 108.

However, some fine bowling from Sam Smith (3-49) and Angus Beagles (5-19) helped keep the score down.

Steven Martin then hit 20 opening for Brondesbury, while Overy added another 12.

Excellent batting performances from Max Hope (45) and Shailen Assani (28) helped see their side over the line to keep them in the promotion chase.