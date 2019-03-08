Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brondesbury captain Overy says side lost to better team in Crouch End

PUBLISHED: 14:30 16 July 2019

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury captain James Overy believes his side simply lost to the better team in their top-of-the-table clash with Crouch End.

The Harman Drive side could only reach 180-9 after 55 overs and were caught by their title rivals after 41.5 overs.

It means Brondesbury now sit 15 points behind their recent opponents in the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Two and Overy praised the division leaders for their bowling performance.

"I think we were beaten by the better team on the day," he said.

"I don't think we played particularly poorly. They managed to bowl really well.

You may also want to watch:

"We never really got going when we were in bat. We were never able to get a good flow of runs.

"The second innings was pretty tough needing to defend that score but we gave it a pretty good go.

"They batted really well so full credit to them."

Scores of 42 and 43 respectively from Jordan Bethel and Sam Smith were not enough to give Brondesbury a big score as some excellent Ryan Cunningham bowling saw him take five wickets.

Nilesh Patel then hit 25 early on for Crouch End before large scores from Tom Scollay (54) and Chetan Depala (68) helped their side complete the chase, despite Sam Smith taking three wickets for Overy's side.

Next up for Brondesbury is Wycombe House.

Most Read

Wembley brothers who aided the kidnap and assault of a dad-to-be jailed for 21 years

Brothers Aston and Denzil Rochester. Picture: Met Police

QPR transfer rumours: Alan Judge bid turned down by Ipswich

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio death: Two Stonebridge men charged with gunning down 26-year-old in Monks Park

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

WATCH;The moment police forced their way into a Wembley home in a triple dawn raid to fight knife, gun and drug crime in Brent

Police carry out a dawn raid in Brent. Picture: David Nathan

Harlesden dad-to-be jailed after hiring cousin to kill his unborn child

Harief Pearson. PIcture: Met Police

Most Read

Wembley brothers who aided the kidnap and assault of a dad-to-be jailed for 21 years

Brothers Aston and Denzil Rochester. Picture: Met Police

QPR transfer rumours: Alan Judge bid turned down by Ipswich

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio death: Two Stonebridge men charged with gunning down 26-year-old in Monks Park

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

WATCH;The moment police forced their way into a Wembley home in a triple dawn raid to fight knife, gun and drug crime in Brent

Police carry out a dawn raid in Brent. Picture: David Nathan

Harlesden dad-to-be jailed after hiring cousin to kill his unborn child

Harief Pearson. PIcture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brondesbury captain Overy says side lost to better team in Crouch End

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Middlesex close in on another victory

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Hendon finish third in Spencer McCall Invitational tournament

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Wembley Youth Centre to be demolished to make way for housing

Wembley Youth Centre before it closed. Pic credit: Adam Thomas

Mayor of Brent cuts the ribbon at the official launch of the Brent Hubs Kilburn

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi cut the ribbon at the official launch of the Kilburn Hub. Picture: Andy Ash
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists