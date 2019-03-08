Brondesbury captain Overy says side lost to better team in Crouch End

Brondesbury captain James Overy believes his side simply lost to the better team in their top-of-the-table clash with Crouch End.

The Harman Drive side could only reach 180-9 after 55 overs and were caught by their title rivals after 41.5 overs.

It means Brondesbury now sit 15 points behind their recent opponents in the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Two and Overy praised the division leaders for their bowling performance.

"I think we were beaten by the better team on the day," he said.

"I don't think we played particularly poorly. They managed to bowl really well.

"We never really got going when we were in bat. We were never able to get a good flow of runs.

"The second innings was pretty tough needing to defend that score but we gave it a pretty good go.

"They batted really well so full credit to them."

Scores of 42 and 43 respectively from Jordan Bethel and Sam Smith were not enough to give Brondesbury a big score as some excellent Ryan Cunningham bowling saw him take five wickets.

Nilesh Patel then hit 25 early on for Crouch End before large scores from Tom Scollay (54) and Chetan Depala (68) helped their side complete the chase, despite Sam Smith taking three wickets for Overy's side.

Next up for Brondesbury is Wycombe House.