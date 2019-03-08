Brondesbury captain Overy hails 'brilliant' victory to take them top

Brondesbury captain James Overy has labelled his side's win over bottom club Eastcote as a "brilliant" performance as his side climbed to the top of the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Two.

Overy's side finished on 255-3 after 46 overs before bowling their opponents out for just 97 after nearly 29 overs.

The victory ended a run of two straight draws for the side, with the captain delighted to see a return to winning ways.

"It was a good performance from everyone. We bat and bowled well and it was as close to a perfect performance as we've had this year" he said.

"We're on a long unbeaten run, we haven't lost since the first game. It was nice to get a win.

"It was really important and we are very pleased. To win titles you have to bowl the opposition out most of the time.

"It was very pleasing to bat first and put on a good score."

Overy opened the batting himself with a score of 30 runs before he was caught, with Max Hope following up with a magnificent 109 not out.

Shailen Assani also scored 90 before being bowled and Sam Smith's 2 not out gave Brondesbury a large score for Eastcote to chase.

Eastcote could never really get going, with number seven batsman Shaariq Sheikh high scoring with 23 not out.

Alistair Wilkinson dismissed the first two batsmen thanks to catches from Alexander Ferreira and Nick Jones, while Angus Beagles took the next two through catches from Ferreira and Hope.

Robert Nelson took the four final wickets for Brondesbury as they confirmed the win.

"We were brilliant and everyone contributed" Overy added.

"It was really pleasing that he (Hope) managed to get a big score. The way Shailen batted, he really took his chance."

Brondesbury now sit one point above Crouch End in second.