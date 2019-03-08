Search

Acton captain Kher confident side are ready for challenge ahead after winning title

PUBLISHED: 14:30 10 September 2019

Acton Cricket Club first team. Picture: Acton CC

Acton Cricket Club first team. Picture: Acton CC

Archant

Sahil Kher believes his Acton side are ready for the challenge of competing at a higher level after they ended their title winning season with a win over Harrow.

Acton had already secured the Middlesex League Division Three title heading into the last day but kept their focus to reach 210-8 as their opponents fell to 195-9.

Kher believes his side's promotion was long deserved and revealed ambitious plans for the club over the next few seasons.

"We're delighted with the way the season played out," he said.

"With eight games to go we were 40 points off the promotion places but we beat all the teams in front of us.

"To win the league and get promoted to Division Two with a week to spare was a fantastic feeling.

"It did feel long overdue after our efforts last season when we won 13 of 17 games but didn't go up.

"The mood around the club was also buoyed by an excellent run in the Club Conference Cup, where we beat three of the biggest Premier Division clubs from Kent and Essex en route the semi-finals.

"There's going to be a lot of hard work over the winter both on and off the field. All going well, our new clubhouse will be up and running by the start of next season.

"The management is backing our efforts to become a Premier Division club in the next 2-3 years and while that will be a tough task, the players are very much up for the challenge."

Acton were reduced to 71-4 and then 101-5 against Harrow but were boosted by a crucial knock of 71 not out from Josh Fisher.

They then picked up some early wickets, with Raj Raikar (3-50) nabbing the dangerous Sachin Patel and Ronald Etienne in the first seven overs as Alex Brennan also got 3-27.

Speaking about the title win, director of cricket Alex Brennan said: "This is my third promotion for Acton and definitely the most satisfying so far.

"At the halfway point in the season you'd have been able to get very good odds on us being champions with a week to go.

"We are really lucky to have a number of quality cricketers who have shown during our cup run that they can compete at a much higher level."

