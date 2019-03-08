Search

Brondesbury look to extend winning run

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 May 2019

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury will look to make it three consecutive wins in the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Two when they host Enfield this weekend.

Captain James Overy and his side will welcome Enfield to Harman Drive on Saturday on the back of a narrow two run win over rivals Hornsey last weekend.

Their opponents Hornsey won the toss and elected to field first, managing to bowl Brondesbury out for 167, with the skipper Overy hitting 70 runs.

In reply, they managed to nab the victory as they got Hornsey out for 165 with a stand-out bowling display.

Angus Beagles (3-19), Saiam Shukat (2-27), Adam Wilson (2-37), Sam Smith (2-49) and Max Hope (1-20) all chipped in to help peg them back and win 10 points.

That result moves them up to second in the league table but they still sit eight points behind leaders Crouch End after just three fixtures.

Overy and his side will be keen to remain up the top.

