Brondesbury captain Overy is looking forward to top of the table tie with Brentham

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury captain James Overy is looking forward to an exciting weekend of cricket.

Overy and his side will welcome Brentham to Harman Drive on Saturday for a top of the table clash in the Middlesex County League Division Two before also facing reigning champions Richmond in the Middlesex Cup the following day.

And the skipper says these weekends are the reasons for playing for the sport as it's all to play for.

"It's a really exciting weekend, both days, and that's why we play cricket as there is a lot of these games."

The long-serving batsman is confident his side can get off to a strong start in the new format after an impressive start to the 2019 season.

"We said at the start of the year that we want to play a certain way and we've done that.

"We move to time cricket for the next nine weeks so it will be a different kind of test, but I think as long as we're as committed as we have been and keep doing the right things then the results will take care of themselves.

"Brentham are obviously a good side they've won four as well so it's exciting and hopefully it will be a really good game."

They head into the clashes on the back of a four wicket victory over Osterley to keep them top of the league table.

And the skipper was delighted to see the wickets shared around as their opponents reached 186-9 before Brondesbury managed 190-6.

"Very pleased, that's probably the most pleasing thing is that all the bowlers have shared the wickets around, we haven't been relying on one person.

"It's been good to get them bowlers and partnerships working really well, so I couldn't be happier from a captaincy point of view.

"The way we fielded on quite a tricky day, it's not the nicest place to play, it was windy and there were a lot of things to weigh up.

"I've played for Brondesbury for over 10 years and I've seen us go to those sorts of grounds and not put in that kind of performance."

Overy (55) and Nick Jones (49) top scored for the visitors in reply much to the skipper's delight.

"I was pleased personally and in terms of the team that we were able to chase, it's never easy to chase, but at times you have to do that.

"I'm pleased I was able to get a few, disappointed to not be there come the end, but really happy for Nick as well.

"We moved him down to six this year and he looks really comfortable there and he is making a big decision in terms of getting us wins."