Brondesbury's Overy hopes home advantage can make the difference against Winchmore Hill

Thomas Shaw of Brondesbury (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury continue their hunt for promotion at home to Winchmore Hill on Saturday after beating Brentham in their last game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Harman Drive side bowled their opponents all out for 100 before chasing down the score in 27.2 overs and sit fourth in the Middlesex League Division Two.

It means they are just nine points off the second place promotion spot going into the game against Winchmore, who sit 11 points below them in the table.

Captain James Overy says confidence is high ahead of the clash, particularly now the one-day format has returned.

"Hopefully we have the advantage of being at home," he said.

"We're confident at home, we know how to play on our pitch. We're very happy to be at home.

"One-day cricket far outweighs long-form cricket. We really know how to play it.

"Winchmore are a good side and have done well in the league, we'll need to be on our game.

"I'm confident that if we play our game, we will win."

Rohit Khullar hit 16 early on for Brentham on Saturday while Tom Brandreth added another 29, however none of the other batsmen were able to reach double figures.

Sam Smith took three wickets for Brondesbury, with Angus Beagles and James Williams also taking another two each.

Steven Martin then opened with a score of 28 and after Overy was dismissed for 0, Max Hope (46 not out) and Shailen Assani (16 not out) saw their side over the line.

Overy believes his side can take a lot of confidence from the victory heading into their crucial end of season run-in.

He added: "I look around the team and have so many options. I'm sure the boys will feed off that and the confidence it brings.

"We want to win every game. I look at the next three games and there is three opportunities to play well.

"We just want to give it our best, I like to think we can win the last three games.

"If we want to go up we need to win our next three and even that might not be enough.

"We need to get a win. It will be great going into the last game with a chance of going up."