Cricket: Brondesbury head to Winchmore Hill in high spirits

Nick Jones of Brondesbury (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury make the trip to Winchmore Hill for their next Middlesex League Division Two test on Saturday.

And they find themselves level on points with leaders and local rivals Crouch End, after being held to a draw by Brentham last weekend.

Nick Jones (32) top scored as Bron made 140, with Anthony Wilkinson (5-20) then producing the heroics with the ball as the home side were left hanging on at 123-9.

Captain James Overy said: "We had a reasonably successful weekend and given we lost an important toss, we are pretty proud of the way we played.

"Of course, we would've loved to have taken the final wicket, but we remain joint top and also beat the champions, Richmond, in the third round of the Middlesex Cup on Sunday.

"What has pleased me most is the number of different contributions we've had. All five of our main bowlers have seven-plus wickets and everyone in the top five has produced a match-defining knock this season."

Steven Martin (28), Max Hope, Overy, Sam Smith and Shailen Assani all made it into double figures in their low-scoring contest at Harman Drive, while Alistair Wilkinson (2-20) and Adam Wilson (1-20) had success with the ball.

And skipper Overy is looking forward to having more competition for places in the coming weeks as his side aim to maintain their promotion challenge.

He added: "We know that this division is very tight and we need to keep winning games, so we are comfortable playing positive cricket and pushing to win every single game.

"We've a big squad and when the school holidays start, we'll also welcome back some of our promising youngsters, including Angus Beagles, who impressed again on Sunday (2-35).

"There is a great feel to the whole club, most noticeable on Saturday, when we welcomed around 40 past players to a Chairman's Lunch.

"We look forward to going to Winchmore Hill on Saturday, it's always a nice place to play and we can't wait for Saturday to come around again."

Latest standings (6 games played): Crouch End 45 points; Brondesbury 45; Brentham 42; Hornsey 38; Highgate 33; Winchmore Hill 30; Osterley 27; Wycombe House 22; Enfield 20; Eastcote 17.