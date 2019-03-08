Search

Brondesbury target league and cup wins in 'big couple of days'

PUBLISHED: 10:23 15 August 2019

Sam Smith of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Sam Smith of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brondesbury will look to continue their push for promotion when they take on second placed Brentham on Saturday.

James Overy's side picked up a win against Osterley in their most recent fixture, bowling their opponents all out for 108 before chasing down the score in 21.5 overs.

The win saw them up to fourth in Middlesex League Division One but they face a tricky fixture in Brentham, who sit 19 points above them.

It will see a return to one-day cricket as the end of the season approaches, while Brondesbury also face a Middlesex Cup semi-final clash with Teddington on Sunday.

Overy is looking forward to his side's big weekend of cricket and said: "It's a big couple of days.

"There is no prioritising. Everyone is available for both days and we will pick the best team for both games.

"I'm excited and confident that we will be in the final of the cup and will be within a win of second place.

"We're confident of getting the win against Brentham. We comfortably outplayed them in the last fixture.

"They will obviously be confident, they are a team that has been put under a lot of pressure."

Osterley started slow with the bat on Saturday, with Muhammad Chowdhury and Nasir Noori hitting five and six respectively.

But Kamber Hussain and Gagandeep Khurana scored 14 runs apiece and were followed by 38 from Toqeer Hussain as they made their way to 108.

Some fine bowling from Sam Smith (3-49) and Angus Beagles (5-19) helped keep the score down and Steven Martin then hit 20 when opening for Brondesbury, while Overy added another 12.

Excellent batting performances from Max Hope (45) and Shailen Assani (28) helped see their side over the line to keep them in the promotion chase.

Overy added: "That win will bring us confidence, it sets us up nicely for the next four games.

"It's not in our hands. All that is, is that we win four fixtures and everyone is confident that we will do that.

"We can put pressure on the teams above us. We want to win every game we play."

