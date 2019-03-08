Brondesbury return home as captain Overy urges side to recover belief

A Wilson of Brondesbury during Finchley CC vs Brondesbury CC (batting), ECB National Club Championship Cricket at Arden Field on 12th May 2019

Brondesbury return home for the first time in six weeks on Saturday as they take on Osterley.

Captain James Overy's side were beaten by Enfield last weekend and now sit fifth in the Middlesex County Cricket League Division One.

Their upcoming opponents sit just one point above them in fourth, as both look to mount a push for promotion with five games left.

Overy is looking forward to playing at Harman Drive again after a number of away fixtures as well as wet weather meaning games had to be cancelled but is expecting a difficult challenge.

"It will be nice to be back at home again," he said.

"It's obviously where we're comfortable playing and we think we have a big advantage in the fact we know the pitch.

"The first game we played against Osterley we ended up winning by three wickets and it was certainly competitive.

"It was enjoyable to get the victory. I expect them to come out and give us another competitive game.

"They have done well since we last played them. It's now for us to improve on what we're doing wrong.

"It's a chance to put our recent games behind us."

Steven Martin opened with 36 runs for Brondesbury on Saturday before Max Hope (48) and Shailen Assani (71) added to the total.

Wanting to win the game, Overy declared on 231-7 but Enfield were able to catch them after 47.2 overs to hand them a defeat as Luke Hawksworth reached 125 for his side before Dan Naughton added another 50.

The captain now wants to see his side get their belief back as they look to move up the league.

He added: "I think we need to recover a bit of belief.

"We have probably been a little bit negative. We've lost three in a row now and we just need to get some confidence back.

"That comes from playing and winning. Maybe we have been a bit preoccupied with being promoted, it's just getting back to basics.

"It was disappointing to lose on Saturday. It was a bit of a gamble declaring but we wanted to be positive.

"Sometimes that can happen.

"If you're playing to win, you risk losing."