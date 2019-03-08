Brondesbury can win promotion back to Premier Division with victory over Highgate

James Overy of Brondesbury (L). Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury can secure promotion back to the Middlesex County Cricket League Premier Division on Saturday by beating Highgate.

The Harman Drive side rose to second place with a win over Eastcote on Saturday but sit level on points with Brentham and just seven ahead of Hornsey heading into the final game.

Captain James Overy has backed his team to deliver promotion but insists he can look back at the season fondly regardless of what happens.

"If we win we are promoted and if we lose we're not. It's our call as to what will happen," he said.

"Obviously we're quite excited by the game. Whether we go up or not, we've had a pleasing season.

"I don't think going up is the be all end all. We said it wasn't something that had to happen.

"We can take a lot from this season as well with the youngsters that are coming through.

"It would be nice to go up because it means we win a game but it's not the end of the world if it doesn't happen.

"The most important thing is that we show we are a very strong side."

Eastcote made it to 45 runs before Brondesbury took their first wicket on Saturday, however Overy's side then took a flurry of wickets to bowl them all out for 100.

James Williams took four wickets while Sam Smith, Angus Beagles and Robert Nelson all took two each.

Brondesbury then responded well as opening batsman Jordan Bethel hit 41 before Max Hope added 35 as they completed the chase before the 17 over mark.

Overy was delighted his side showed their strength to take a win into their crucial last game of the season.

He added: "It was a very good win. It's especially pleasing because they were nearly 50-0.

"To turn that around and bowl them out for 100 was really pleasing.

"It showed we are quite confident and believe in ourselves.

"We've won our last four games and seven out of eight one-day games.

"We have batsman and bowlers in form. We're just excited to play - it's in our hands."