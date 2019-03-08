Brondesbury captain Overy believes side were at their best in Brentham victory

Sam Smith of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury captain James Overy believes his side were at their best in the win over Brentham on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Harman Drive side bowled their opponents all out for 100 before chasing down the score in 27.2 overs and sit fourth in the Middlesex League Division Two.

Rohit Khullar hit 16 early on for Brentham while Tom Brandreth added another 29 but none of the other batsmen were able to reach double figures.

Sam Smith took three wickets for Brondesbury, with Angus Beagles and James Williams also taking another two each.

Steven Martin then opened with a score of 28 and after Overy was dismissed for 0, Max Hope (46 not out) and Shailen Assani (16 not out) saw their side over the line.

The win means they are just nine points off the second place promotion spot and Overy praised his side's bowling in the victory.

"It was a very good day on Saturday. It showed the best of us," he said.

"I've spoken about our bowling not being the strongest part of our game but they have really stepped up.

"We can't really ask for more. It wasn't long since they were the weaker side of our team."

Overy's side also played in the Middlesex Cup on Sunday but suffered a narrow ten-run defeat to Premier Division Teddington.

But the captain believes the game can act as a learning experience for his side heading into the end of the season.

He added: "It was disappointing to lose but on reflection it was a fair result.

"That difference between the Premier Division and Division Two was probably shown.

"There was no shame in losing. We can take a lot from it."