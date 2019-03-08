Search

Brondesbury captain Overy believes side were at their best in Brentham victory

PUBLISHED: 17:30 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 19 August 2019

Sam Smith of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Sam Smith of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brondesbury captain James Overy believes his side were at their best in the win over Brentham on Saturday.

The Harman Drive side bowled their opponents all out for 100 before chasing down the score in 27.2 overs and sit fourth in the Middlesex League Division Two.

Rohit Khullar hit 16 early on for Brentham while Tom Brandreth added another 29 but none of the other batsmen were able to reach double figures.

Sam Smith took three wickets for Brondesbury, with Angus Beagles and James Williams also taking another two each.

Steven Martin then opened with a score of 28 and after Overy was dismissed for 0, Max Hope (46 not out) and Shailen Assani (16 not out) saw their side over the line.

The win means they are just nine points off the second place promotion spot and Overy praised his side's bowling in the victory.

"It was a very good day on Saturday. It showed the best of us," he said.

"I've spoken about our bowling not being the strongest part of our game but they have really stepped up.

"We can't really ask for more. It wasn't long since they were the weaker side of our team."

Overy's side also played in the Middlesex Cup on Sunday but suffered a narrow ten-run defeat to Premier Division Teddington.

But the captain believes the game can act as a learning experience for his side heading into the end of the season.

He added: "It was disappointing to lose but on reflection it was a fair result.

"That difference between the Premier Division and Division Two was probably shown.

"There was no shame in losing. We can take a lot from it."

Harlesden-born friends set up crowdfunder to open a free mentoring barber shop for children

Stalie, founder of the Mentor Barber charity, with a client. Picture: Photo51Studios

Flammable fancy dress lands Park Royal business with £10k fine

Euro Accessories (UK) Limited and owner Farid Ayubi fined for selling knock-off children's costumes. Picture: Brent Council

Alex Smith death: Two teenagers arrested in connection with fatally stabbing boy, 16, in Camden

Alex Smith, 16, who was killed in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Picture: Met Police

‘Nothing to indicate an intruder’ after Colindale mum burns to death in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Dead man found in a residential hallway in Harlesden

Dead man's body found in property hallway in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

