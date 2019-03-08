Brondesbury captain Overy proud of team's comeback to draw

N Jones of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury captain James Overy said he is proud of his team's comeback to salvage a draw against Highgate on Saturday.

Highgate batted first after winning the toss and hit 331 before they were bowled out after nearly 48 overs.

But Overy's side battled back to reach 289-8 to pick up two points from the game, which was not enough to keep them top of the table.

The captain said: "It was a strange day really. They seemed to get off to a flyer.

"Their number three came in and batted really well. He got on a roll and it was really hard to stop him. We did everything.

"Then one of our bowlers went down with a calf strain so not a lot was going right.

"They probably finished on 30 more runs too many.

"We gave it a pretty good effort trying to chase it. I was proud of the way we played.

"I'm happy to come out with a draw, obviously a win would have been better.

"There is a lot we can take from that. The way we stuck together will be important for the next nine weeks."

Number three batsman William Bowley hit a huge 131 off only 72 balls, including ten sixes, to put his side in a commanding position before he was caught by Steven Martin off a Nick Jones ball.

Zahid Ali Khan came in at number five to add another 92 to the total and was the last batsman out for Highgate when he was bowled by Jones.

Jones managed to take six wickets for 85 runs.

Martin and Overy hit 40 and 44 respectively to get their side off to a good start in the chase before Max Hope entered at number three to hit 78 off 84 balls.

Notable scores from Shailen Assani (45) and Jones (26) helped give their side a share of the points.

"Nick Jones came in and got six for us," Overy added. "He hasn't bowled much for us so it was very pleasing for him to come in and stop the flow of runs.

"The top of the table will change a fair bit so I'm not too concerned about that.

"We're happy with how we are playing."

Brondesbury also progressed through in the Middlesex County Cup on Sunday, beating Indian Gymkhana to make the semis.

Jones took another three wickets, while Sam Smith and Alistair Wilkinson took two each.

Overy high scored for his team with 71 runs as Max Hope hit another 53, helping Brondesbury to catch Gymkhana's 173 all out.

"It's great to get through," Overy said. "We're happy with how we went about things.

"To get to the semis is very pleasing and hopefully we can go one step further."