Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brondesbury captain Overy proud of team's comeback to draw

PUBLISHED: 18:00 08 July 2019

N Jones of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

N Jones of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brondesbury captain James Overy said he is proud of his team's comeback to salvage a draw against Highgate on Saturday.

Highgate batted first after winning the toss and hit 331 before they were bowled out after nearly 48 overs.

But Overy's side battled back to reach 289-8 to pick up two points from the game, which was not enough to keep them top of the table.

The captain said: "It was a strange day really. They seemed to get off to a flyer.

"Their number three came in and batted really well. He got on a roll and it was really hard to stop him. We did everything.

"Then one of our bowlers went down with a calf strain so not a lot was going right.

"They probably finished on 30 more runs too many.

"We gave it a pretty good effort trying to chase it. I was proud of the way we played.

"I'm happy to come out with a draw, obviously a win would have been better.

"There is a lot we can take from that. The way we stuck together will be important for the next nine weeks."

Number three batsman William Bowley hit a huge 131 off only 72 balls, including ten sixes, to put his side in a commanding position before he was caught by Steven Martin off a Nick Jones ball.

You may also want to watch:

Zahid Ali Khan came in at number five to add another 92 to the total and was the last batsman out for Highgate when he was bowled by Jones.

Jones managed to take six wickets for 85 runs.

Martin and Overy hit 40 and 44 respectively to get their side off to a good start in the chase before Max Hope entered at number three to hit 78 off 84 balls.

Notable scores from Shailen Assani (45) and Jones (26) helped give their side a share of the points.

"Nick Jones came in and got six for us," Overy added. "He hasn't bowled much for us so it was very pleasing for him to come in and stop the flow of runs.

"The top of the table will change a fair bit so I'm not too concerned about that.

"We're happy with how we are playing."

Brondesbury also progressed through in the Middlesex County Cup on Sunday, beating Indian Gymkhana to make the semis.

Jones took another three wickets, while Sam Smith and Alistair Wilkinson took two each.

Overy high scored for his team with 71 runs as Max Hope hit another 53, helping Brondesbury to catch Gymkhana's 173 all out.

"It's great to get through," Overy said. "We're happy with how we went about things.

"To get to the semis is very pleasing and hopefully we can go one step further."

Most Read

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Islington moped crook caught by have-a-go-heroes during Kilburn jewellery heist jailed

Islington man Jason Abraham has been jailed for his role in a violent Maida Vale jewellery heist. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Islington moped crook caught by have-a-go-heroes during Kilburn jewellery heist jailed

Islington man Jason Abraham has been jailed for his role in a violent Maida Vale jewellery heist. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brondesbury captain Overy proud of team’s comeback to draw

N Jones of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Young judo competitors take home medals at festival

Pride Judo Club youngsters took home medals at the A1 Judo Festival. Picture: Lionel Hibbert

Defender Efete signs for Wealdstone

Grosvenor Vale (Pic: Wealdstone FC)

Cricket: Roland-Jones hoping to make headway

Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones (right) celebrates a wicket (pic John Walton/PA)

Prostate cancer ambassador returns to Neasden for free health event hosted by Shaun Wallace

Errol McKellar who is the Ambassador for Prostate Cancer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists