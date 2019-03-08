'It was always going to be difficult' - Brondesbury captain pleased with performance despite draw

Brondesbury captain James Overy said he was pleased with his side's performance against Winchmore Hill despite only drawing.

Winchmore set 264 all out for Brondesbury to chase, with Overy's side failing to have enough time to beat the total and finished on 149-7 after 45 overs.

Despite not winning, Overy was largely pleased with what he saw from his side and believes the wins will come if they continue to play as they have done.

"It was a particularly difficult chase for us" he said.

"Having 45 overs means it was always going to be difficult. It would have been amazing if we did it.

"I thought we bowled pretty well. We ended up getting them out which was pleasing. We stuck together pretty well but it was always going to be hard to get them.

"We certainly haven't forgotten how to win, it's just been tricky."

Jordan Bethel put in a fine batting performance for Brondesbury, hitting 55, including five fours, off 77 balls.

Steve Martin (26) and Kobe Herft (21) also impressed on the batting end, while Nick Jones and Adam Wilson managed to take three wickets each as they bowled out the opposition.

The draw means Brondesbury have now drawn their last two games, having won the four games before that, and sit third in the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Two.

Overy added: "Jordan batted really well, he missed a lot of the start of the season so it was pleasing for him to help us get the draw.

"Hopefully it's the start of him having a good rest of the season.

"If a team can go on a run, they will put themselves out in front and we are hoping that will be us.

"These next seven weeks will decide what happens."

Next up for Brondesbury is a home fixture against bottom of the league Eastcote.