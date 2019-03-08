Wilson praises 'brilliant' bowling performance in Shepherds Bush's victory over rivals Ealing

The Shepherds Bush first XI last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC) Archant

Shepherds Bush captain Andrew Wilson thanked his bowlers for their role in the win over west London rivals Ealing on Saturday in the Middlesex League Premier Division.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After electing to field, the Bush then bowled their opponents out for just 147 in 44 overs before completing the chase in 47 overs.

Robbie White hit 57 for Ealing while Bailey Capel added another 23 but strong bowling performances from David Monk (2-19), James Kidson (2-26), Udayan Gaur (3-40) and Alex Blofield (2-9) helped keep the score down.

Jack Brydon then opened with 40 for Wilson's side with Jon Whealing reaching 54 not out to help his side to victory despite no other Bush batsmen reaching double figures.

Wilson said: "It was a cracking game; its always a low scorer at Ealing and Saturday was no exception.

"I thought we did brilliantly to bowl Ealing out for after they went to 100 with three down.

"Despite the Bush losing fairly frequent wickets, the lower order and Whealing showed calm under pressure to take us home with two wickets to spare.

"It was a win that we really enjoyed - the Bushmen of yesteryear love this fixture and carry a bit of the west London rivalry through with them still today so it was great to do it in front of a travelling Bush support."

The victory knocked Ealing off the top spot but Shepherds Bush face new league leaders North Middlesex in their next game.