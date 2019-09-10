‘It’s good to be back’ - Brondesbury captain Overy targets more success after winning promotion

Published: 1:00 AM September 10, 2019 Updated: 9:32 PM October 15, 2020

Brondesbury captain James Overy believes his side’s promotion back to the Middlesex League Premier Division can be the start of something special.

The Harman Drive side won promotion by beating Highgate on Saturday, bowling out their opponents for 95 and completing the chase before the 20 over mark to secure second place.

Overy was pleased to see his side get the rewards for their efforts this season and now wants to emulate what new Premier Division champions North Middlesex have done.

"It's good to be back," he said.

"We feel like it's where we should be and want to be. We got what we deserve to some degree.

"We did a lot well and played some good cricket, that was always our aim.

"We wanted to use this season to find out how we want to play and pick some of our youngsters.

"The fact that has led to promotion is a good thing.

"Gus Beagles is 16. There's not many 16-year-olds who will have done what's he's done this year.

"He's been absolutely outstanding.

"We're not kidding ourselves that where we are now is where we really want to be.

"We want to do what North Middlesex have done.

"It takes a lot of time, it's not a quick thing unless you go out and spent a lot of money.

"I look at them as an example of what can be achieved.

"That is what has started this year. We want to get to that point."

Alistair Wilkinson took the first four wickets for Brondesbury against Highgate and with the help of Adam Wilson (3-14) and Robert Nelson (2-3), their opponents slumped to 95 all out.

Overy then hit 10 for his side in response before Thomas Shaw added 14.

But it was Sam Smith's 36 not out that helped his side to complete the chase and ensure his side bounced back to the Premier Division.

Speaking about the game, Overy said: "It wasn't all plain sailing.

"They were 70-3, it always looked like it would be low scoring.

"It wasn't a done deal. They made us work for the victory.

"I'm very pleased to win the game and with the manner in which we won. It was a real team effort.

"Our bowlers won us the game. They put us in the driving seat."