Adomah's late goal wins it for QPR at Coventry

Albert Adomah's 88th-minute header snatched three points for Queens Park Rangers as the promotion chasers beat Coventry 2-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Andre Gray opened the scoring for QPR inside the first six minutes before Jordan Shipley's thunderbolt levelled things after half time.

Mark Warburton's men survived a barrage from the Sky Blues almost all afternoon but met David Marshall in top form before Adomah popped up to head home the winner.

It was QPR's fourth consecutive 2-1 away victory, whilst Coventry are now winless at home in four Sky Bet Championship matches.

Mark Robins made three changes to his starting 11 from the Sky Blues' 4-1 win at Peterborough a week ago as Simon Moore returned in goal, whilst Kyle McFadzean returned at the heart of the defence.

Viktor Gyokeres was also recalled to the line-up after Matty Godden announced he had recently been admitted to hospital to have his appendix removed and will miss a number of weeks.

There was also a place on the bench for former Rangers defender Jake Bidwell, who signed on a free transfer from Swansea earlier in the week.

Mark Warburton named just one change to his QPR side with Andre Dozzell replacing Stefan Johansen.

It was a lightning start at the CBS Arena as Jamie Allen was found by Ben Sheaf's defence-splitting pass, but the midfielder's effort was straight at Marshall.

At the other end, the returning Moore was out quickly to deny Gray, but the on-loan Watford striker was not to be kept at bay for long.

After being found by Chris Willock down the left, the striker calmly slotted his fifth goal of the season to put the visiting side a goal to the good inside six minutes.

The Sky Blues were undeterred and continued to pepper the QPR goal, who was guarded impeccably by 36-year-old stopper Marshall.

First it was Allen again, who after being released this time by Gyokeres, stung the palms of Marshall before the Scottish goalkeeper performed a double save to deny the Swede his first goal since 2 October.

Callum O'Hare was next to test Marshall's mettle, his half volley heading for the top corner before Marshall clawed his effort away to safety.

Despite all their pressure, the Sky Blues nearly found themselves two behind moments before the break when Lee Wallace met a cross at the back post with the goal at his mercy but could only fire high and wide over Moore's goal.

Coventry's onslaught continued after the break when Rob Dickie's desperate header denied Gyokeres a tap-in inside the six-yard box before Shipley levelled things from the resulting corner.

Former QPR full-back Todd Kane had been subject to booing throughout the afternoon, but he clipped a corner to Shipley on the edge of the box and the academy graduate's volley rocketed into the top corner beyond the unmoved Marshall.

Robins' men continued to push after a lengthy delay following an injury to a steward during the celebrations, Sheaf's effort whistling narrowly wide of the left-hand post before Gustavo Hamer forced Marshall into another save down to his right.

But it was Adomah who was waiting at the back post to deal the decisive blow, Willock grabbing his second assist of the afternoon with a sublime cross onto the head of the wing-back who headed beyond Moore to seal all three points.