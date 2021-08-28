Wealdstone fall short away to promotion favourites Chesterfield

Published: 6:04 PM August 28, 2021 Updated: 6:07 PM August 28, 2021

Jerome Okimo of Wealdstone in action against Chesterfield - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone suffered a 2-0 defeat away to promotion favourites Chesterfield despite a solid effort.

Saidou Khan marked his full debut for Chesterfield with a goal and George Carline secured the win over the Stones with nine minutes left to play.

The summer singing from Dagenham took just five minutes to get on the scoresheet, firing the ball in from the edge of the box on the angle.

Wealdstone goalkeeper George Wickens was beaten at his near post but made amends shortly afterwards with a solid save to deny Danny Rowe.

Wealdstone players clap the travelling supporters at Chesterfield - Credit: Jon Taffel

Goalscorer Khan was replaced in midfield at half-time by Jak McCourt after suffering a head injury just before the break.

And Craig Fasanmade came close to an equaliser for the visitors early in the second half, but his header was just over the crossbar.

The Spireites made sure of all three points with nine minutes left when George Carline headed in at the far post following a corner.

Chesterfield: Loach, Kerr, Gunning, Maguire; King, Weston, Khan, Miller; Clarke; Rowe, Tshimanga.

Subs: Carline, Grimes, McCourt, Mandeville, Payne.

Wealdstone: Wickens, Tavares, Cook, Okimo (c), Eleftheriou, Dyer (Buse 86), Cooper (Charles 86), Lewis, Browne, Fasanmade (Elito 76), Umerah.

Unused subs: Wishart, Cawley.



