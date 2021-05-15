Wealdstone earn a point away to play off chasing Chesterfield

Published: 5:46 PM May 15, 2021

Wealdstone held play-off chasing Chesterfield to a goalless draw away from home to bring an end to their eight game losing streak.

The Spireites are seventh but were left to rue missed chances as the Stones held them to a point as they failed to strengthen their chances of bagging a spot in the National League play-off places.

Chesterfield forward Adi Yussuf came close early on when his overhead kick crashed against the crossbar and then saw a goal from a corner ruled out for a foul.

Wealdstone improved in the second half, and goalkeeper James Montgomery made a smart save to deny Riley Harbottle before Spireites forward Danny Rowe almost snatched a late winner as his effort was cleared off the line.

Wealdstone: Shelvey, Olowu, Harbottle, Okimo (c), Mendy, Charles, Dyer, Lo-Everton, Lewis, Parish (Gondoh 67), Hughes.

Unused subs: Askew, Phillips, Shrowder, Hearn.

Chesterfield: Montgomery, Carline, Yarney, Evans, Maguire (c), McCourt (Whelan 59), Oyeleke, Clarke, Mandeville (Mitchell 80), Yussuf (Dinanga 46), Rowe.

Unused subs: Smith, Whittle.