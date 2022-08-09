Match Report
League Cup
Charlton Athletic
Henry 90
(Charlton win 5-3 on pens)
Queens Park Rangers
Roberts 80
QPR bow out of EFL Cup after penalty shoot-out at Charlton
PA Sport
- Credit: PA
QPR bowed out of the EFL Cup after late drama against London rivals Charlton at The Valley.
Joe Wollacott made the crucial save in a penalty shootout, keeping out Stefan Johansen's opening effort for QPR, to send the home side through 5-3 after a 1-1 draw.
And that came after Aaron Henry had netted a late equaliser to force spot-kicks.
Miles Leaburn created the first chance for the hosts after 10 minutes when he headed over a Sean Clare cross, while Niko Hamalainen blasted over the crossbar for QPR a minute later.
Charlton were on the front foot more in the second half, however the first effort after the break fell to QPR as a low shot by Hamalainen forced Wollacott to clear.
Both teams made a number of changes on the hour but neither side showed enough quality until substitute Tyler Roberts marked his QPR debut in fine style.
The on-loan striker from Leeds rifled home a superb strike from the edge of the area with 10 minutes left.
Most Read
- 1 Harlesden bar's licence suspended following fights and noise
- 2 Hundreds of children strip searched by Met Police
- 3 'Risk of injury' - Aldi recalls product due to safety fears
- 4 Biggest 'shooting star' meteor shower to peak this week
- 5 Hospital trust increasingly reliant on international medical staff
- 6 Councils get cash to tackle chewing gum on high streets
- 7 Party patrols return as barber’s rave shut down
- 8 Man shot in his heart outside Queen's Park flats named
- 9 Unarmed boy stabbed to death in his home by group ‘out for blood’, court told
- 10 Man due in court over Wembley murder
And it looked like being the winner until Henry drilled home just before stoppage time to send the tie to penalties.
QPR return to Championship action on Saturday when they make the long trip to Sunderland.
QPR: Dieng, Kakay (Drewe 75), Dickie, Dunne, Hamalainen, Thomas, Field (Johansen 70), Dozzell, Chair (Roberts 61), Bonne (Armstrong 61), Adomah (Shodipo 60).
Unused subs: Dykes, Masterson, Walsh, Gubbins.
Attendance: 5,629.