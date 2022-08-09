QPR bow out of EFL Cup after penalty shoot-out at Charlton

Queens Park Rangers's Osman Kakay (left) and Charlton Athletic's Jack Payne battle for the ball - Credit: PA

QPR bowed out of the EFL Cup after late drama against London rivals Charlton at The Valley.

Joe Wollacott made the crucial save in a penalty shootout, keeping out Stefan Johansen's opening effort for QPR, to send the home side through 5-3 after a 1-1 draw.

And that came after Aaron Henry had netted a late equaliser to force spot-kicks.

Miles Leaburn created the first chance for the hosts after 10 minutes when he headed over a Sean Clare cross, while Niko Hamalainen blasted over the crossbar for QPR a minute later.

Charlton were on the front foot more in the second half, however the first effort after the break fell to QPR as a low shot by Hamalainen forced Wollacott to clear.

Both teams made a number of changes on the hour but neither side showed enough quality until substitute Tyler Roberts marked his QPR debut in fine style.

Queens Park Rangers' Tyler Roberts (centre) celebrates giving his side the lead at Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup - Credit: PA

The on-loan striker from Leeds rifled home a superb strike from the edge of the area with 10 minutes left.

And it looked like being the winner until Henry drilled home just before stoppage time to send the tie to penalties.

QPR return to Championship action on Saturday when they make the long trip to Sunderland.

QPR: Dieng, Kakay (Drewe 75), Dickie, Dunne, Hamalainen, Thomas, Field (Johansen 70), Dozzell, Chair (Roberts 61), Bonne (Armstrong 61), Adomah (Shodipo 60).

Unused subs: Dykes, Masterson, Walsh, Gubbins.

Attendance: 5,629.