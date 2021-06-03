News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

New QPR signing Charlie Austin excited to see what they can achieve

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:07 PM June 3, 2021   
QPR's Charlie Austin and Derby's Graeme Shinnie battle for the ball

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin (left) and Derby County's Graeme Shinnie battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

New signing Charlie Austin is excited to see what QPR can achieve next season after joining permanently following his successful loan spell. 

The 31-year-old striker spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan from West Brom, scoring eight goals in 19 starts as QPR finished ninth in the Championship. 

Austin initially played for QPR from 2013 until 2016 before joining Southampton and then West Brom in 2019. 

“We didn’t achieve anything, we got away from the position we was in, and rightly so but it made myself have the belief and the rest of the changing room that we’ve got an exciting future ahead," he said.

“What can we go and achieve next season, take from what we’ve done in the second half of the season, and go on to replicate it next season throughout.” 

Queens Park Rangers Charlie Austin (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game durin

Queens Park Rangers Charlie Austin (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

The striker feels himself and the club are just the ‘perfect match’ and it has been proved during both his spells with the Rs.

“I said if the club succeeds then I will succeed, or if I succeed then the club would, it’s a joint effort not one could do it without the other kind of thing," he added.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wembley crash leaves motorcyclist dead and another in hospital
  2. 2 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  3. 3 Wembley tour operator advises against travel abroad
  1. 4 QPR sign forward Charlie Austin following West Brom release
  2. 5 Brent gunmen jailed for firearms offences linked to murder
  3. 6 Giant gallery of children's vision of Wembley's future unveiled
  4. 7 Harlesden actor enjoys zoom chat with Hollywood A-listers
  5. 8 £200,000 cash seized at Wembley flat in drugs probe
  6. 9 New QPR signing Charlie Austin excited to see what they can achieve
  7. 10 Kensal Rise nursery remembers Stephen Lawrence with art exhibition

“If it stayed the way it was then it wouldn’t have been right for the football club to sign me and it wouldn’t have been right for me to sign for the football club. It’s a perfect match.” 

He added: “I seem to play my best football here. I’m happiest when I'm here and I think that has shown in the first stint and more important during the second stint with how well I've performed on the pitch as well as off the pitch. 

“I would have been happy with 10, eight was good, I could look back and say I should have had something like 15 or something silly but it was just great to be a part of a winning team. 

“I could come in every day and enjoy the moment. We was winning games of football which was great and the morale was building constantly. 

“The camaraderie with the lads and the bond was there, I think you could see that when we used to go across the white line on a Saturday and a Tuesday when we used to beat teams. It was a success.”

Queens Park Rangers
Football
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pc Jamie Lewis and  Pc Deniz Jaffer arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Policemen appear in court charged with sharing pictures of murdered sisters

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
An engineer was taken to hospital after a "possible explosion" in a public toilet in Kilburn

London Fire Brigade

Circuits blow in rail tunnel, injuring engineer in Kilburn building above

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Cordons were in place in Neasden Recreation Ground

Police search Neasden park as part of Agnes Akom murder investigation

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Harlesden covid testing site. Picture: Brent Council

Coronavirus

Surge testing locations in Brent revealed after Covid Indian variant...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus