New QPR signing Charlie Austin excited to see what they can achieve

Published: 12:07 PM June 3, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin (left) and Derby County's Graeme Shinnie battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

New signing Charlie Austin is excited to see what QPR can achieve next season after joining permanently following his successful loan spell.

The 31-year-old striker spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan from West Brom, scoring eight goals in 19 starts as QPR finished ninth in the Championship.

Austin initially played for QPR from 2013 until 2016 before joining Southampton and then West Brom in 2019.

“We didn’t achieve anything, we got away from the position we was in, and rightly so but it made myself have the belief and the rest of the changing room that we’ve got an exciting future ahead," he said.

“What can we go and achieve next season, take from what we’ve done in the second half of the season, and go on to replicate it next season throughout.”

Queens Park Rangers Charlie Austin (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

The striker feels himself and the club are just the ‘perfect match’ and it has been proved during both his spells with the Rs.

“I said if the club succeeds then I will succeed, or if I succeed then the club would, it’s a joint effort not one could do it without the other kind of thing," he added.

“If it stayed the way it was then it wouldn’t have been right for the football club to sign me and it wouldn’t have been right for me to sign for the football club. It’s a perfect match.”

He added: “I seem to play my best football here. I’m happiest when I'm here and I think that has shown in the first stint and more important during the second stint with how well I've performed on the pitch as well as off the pitch.

“I would have been happy with 10, eight was good, I could look back and say I should have had something like 15 or something silly but it was just great to be a part of a winning team.

“I could come in every day and enjoy the moment. We was winning games of football which was great and the morale was building constantly.

“The camaraderie with the lads and the bond was there, I think you could see that when we used to go across the white line on a Saturday and a Tuesday when we used to beat teams. It was a success.”