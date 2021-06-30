Thames Valley Harriers Molly Caudery paid tribute to Bradshaw after qualifying

Published: 2:00 PM June 30, 2021

Great Britain's Molly Caudery in action during The Women's Pole Vault final during day one of the Muller British Athletics Championships at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham. - Credit: PA

They might be rivals on the field but Molly Caudery reveals there is a great camaraderie with her fellow pole vaulters adding that everyone was all pleased to see Holly Bradshaw book her Tokyo Olympic 2020 place at müller British Championships last weekend in Manchester.

The 21-year-old came second with a season's best 4.45m behind now eight-time British champion Blackburn-based Bradshaw who registered 4.90m, while Sophie Cook from Halesowen was third with 4.25m.

Caudery paid tribute to the number one British female Bradshaw, 29.

"Training with Holly has been great and to see her jump today is inspirational going forward. The relationship between Pole Vaulters is always good and we are all so happy for her."

Great Britain's Molly Caudery competes in the Women's Pole Vault Qualifying Round - Group B during day one of the 2018 European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium, Berlin. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 7, 2018. See PA story ATHLETICS European. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior permission - Credit: PA

The Wormwood Scrubs based club will have two representatives in the strong 72-athletes GB squad for next month's delayed games.

You may also want to watch:

Lorraine Ugen, who is coached by USA's iconic Olympic and world champion Dwight Phillips, booked her Tokyo 2020 ticket three weeks ago after topping the UK Olympic Standard qualifying mark for women's long jump of 6.94m in Marietta, Georgia, USA.

She finished third in Manchester with 6.60m behind fellow Tokyo qualifiers City of Stoke's defending champion Jazmin Sawyers (6.75m) and Abigail Irozuru from Sale (6.69m).

And despite finishing sixth in 52.00sec in the women's 400m final Zoey Clark will be in women's 4 by 400m relay squad.

A few notable contenders who missed out on the plane to Tokyo includes Chris McAlister who unfortunately fell during the men's 400m final and eventually finished eighth in 58.82, just over nine seconds behind winner Alistair Chalmers (49.98)

Amelia Strickler also missed out on a place to compete in women's shot after her second place 17.16m effort in Manchester was way off the qualifying target, with already Tokyo-bound Sophie McKinna winning in 18.28.

Lia Stephenson took bronze in women's triple jump with her 12.82m leap.

Nicole Kendall missed out on a medal in women's 400m hurdles final (56.39) finishing behind Tokyo qualifiers Jessica Turner, Meghan Beesley and Jessica Knight, while

Jess Tappin (58.68) and Aisha Naibe-Way (1:02.88) were first round casualties.

Edmond Amaning also failed to make further progress in men's 200m (21.81), while

Shannon Malone and Rachel Miller (11.85) made semis in the women's 100m.

Gavin Johnson-Assoon came seventh with 66.54m in men's javelin throw while Paulos Surafel clocked 30:00.60 in the men's 10,000m with Mo Farah winning in 27:47.04.