Boxing: Busy weekend for Powerday Hooks boxers

Hooks ABC's London Brookshaw, Andy Ekbunike, Steve Newland and Archie Fleming Archant

Powerday Hooks ABC had six boxers in action last weekend.

Hooks ABC's Justin Barrett, Steve Newland and John McDonagh Hooks ABC's Justin Barrett, Steve Newland and John McDonagh

Schoolboy London Brookshaw had a skills bout against TKO's Sonny Power on the All Stars show on Friday, while Archie Fleming had a points win over Younis Zafunt (Cricklewood).

But Youth boxer Andy Ekbunike lost on points to Yusef Bachi, having won their previous meeting.

Saturday saw John McDonagh in a skills bout with Shea O'Sullivan (Belvedere) on the Orchard Academy show in Kent, while Justin Barrett lost on points to Charlie Walker (Boxing Stables ABC).

Hooks ABC's Lucian Atana Hooks ABC's Lucian Atana

That evening at York Hall the six foot nine inch Lucian Atana, a former two-time national amateur champion of Romania, took his professional record to 4-0 with a first-round knockout of Miles Willington.

Coach Steve Newland said: "All of our boxers did us proud over the weekend, they all confirmed their potential. Lucian is a powerful puncher who is making waves as a pro, he's become a crowd favourite.

"It will be very exciting watching his development. He already has a keen band of supporters."