Search

Advanced search

Boxing: Busy weekend for Powerday Hooks boxers

PUBLISHED: 10:39 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 19 December 2019

Hooks ABC's London Brookshaw, Andy Ekbunike, Steve Newland and Archie Fleming

Hooks ABC's London Brookshaw, Andy Ekbunike, Steve Newland and Archie Fleming

Archant

Powerday Hooks ABC had six boxers in action last weekend.

Hooks ABC's Justin Barrett, Steve Newland and John McDonaghHooks ABC's Justin Barrett, Steve Newland and John McDonagh

Schoolboy London Brookshaw had a skills bout against TKO's Sonny Power on the All Stars show on Friday, while Archie Fleming had a points win over Younis Zafunt (Cricklewood).

But Youth boxer Andy Ekbunike lost on points to Yusef Bachi, having won their previous meeting.

You may also want to watch:

Saturday saw John McDonagh in a skills bout with Shea O'Sullivan (Belvedere) on the Orchard Academy show in Kent, while Justin Barrett lost on points to Charlie Walker (Boxing Stables ABC).

Hooks ABC's Lucian AtanaHooks ABC's Lucian Atana

That evening at York Hall the six foot nine inch Lucian Atana, a former two-time national amateur champion of Romania, took his professional record to 4-0 with a first-round knockout of Miles Willington.

Coach Steve Newland said: "All of our boxers did us proud over the weekend, they all confirmed their potential. Lucian is a powerful puncher who is making waves as a pro, he's become a crowd favourite.

"It will be very exciting watching his development. He already has a keen band of supporters."

Most Read

Willesden mother on a mission to save youths from a life of crime

Yevai Sisimayi and her son

Neasden man to appear in court charged with the murder of Dmytro Balaban

Neasden man charged with murder. Picture: Met Police

Car mega-dealership saved as plans for thousands of homes on Cargiant site abandoned

Cargiant land is safe after OPDC u-turn on compulsory purchase. Picture: Andrew Holt

St Raphael’s Estate murder: Family appeal for information as police name victim as Justin Bello, 38

Victim Justin Bello. Picture: Met Police

Meshach Williams stabbing: Fifth person, 16, charged with murdering Harlesden man

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Willesden mother on a mission to save youths from a life of crime

Yevai Sisimayi and her son

Neasden man to appear in court charged with the murder of Dmytro Balaban

Neasden man charged with murder. Picture: Met Police

Car mega-dealership saved as plans for thousands of homes on Cargiant site abandoned

Cargiant land is safe after OPDC u-turn on compulsory purchase. Picture: Andrew Holt

St Raphael’s Estate murder: Family appeal for information as police name victim as Justin Bello, 38

Victim Justin Bello. Picture: Met Police

Meshach Williams stabbing: Fifth person, 16, charged with murdering Harlesden man

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Warburton urges response to Barnsley defeat as QPR take on Charlton

Luke Amos scored twice for QPR against Barnsley (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Boxing: Busy weekend for Powerday Hooks boxers

Hooks ABC's London Brookshaw, Andy Ekbunike, Steve Newland and Archie Fleming

Harrow Borough boss Baker believes signing new striker could help turn season around

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town earlier this season (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Harlesden pizzeria, Barril, has alcohol licence revoked for acting ‘like a nightclub’

Barril pizzeria in Harlesden has lost its alcohol licence. Picture: Google

Dawn Butler MP to stand as deputy leader of the Labour Party

Dawn Butler MP for Brent Central
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists