Powerday Foundation links up with Buatsi to change the lives of London youngsters

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 April 2019

British light heavyweight champion Joshua Buatsi has linked up with the Powerday Foundation (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

British light heavyweight champion Joshua Buatsi has linked up with the Powerday Foundation (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Unique partnership aims to promote opportunties for youths in the capital

The Powerday Foundation and rising light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi have joined together to promote opportunities for young Londoners and clubs to improve their lives and communities.

The partnership is a unique one with the goal to promote the work of the Powerday Foundation.

Through their link to London Amateur Boxing Association over the last six years, Powerday and their foundation have been the only London-based family business which has funded sport development activities and bursaries for young Londoners building upon the legacy of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Over the six years of direct support to the sport, their work has attracted over £10m into clubs, projects and communities in some of the most hard to reach areas and estates of London, through capital, resource and subsidy support using a mixed economy approach with partners such as local authorities and government.

Buatsi previously won the Powerday-sponsored London ABA title in 2014 and 2015, before going to capture national titles and then moving onto Olympic success in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The 26-year-old soon turned professional and success has continued to follow Buatsi into the paid ranks having already captured the British title.

“Having come through amateur boxing in South Norwood and living in Croydon, I have witnessed and benefitted from the time, support and coaching that my amateur volunteer coaches gave to me with so many positive life lessons,” said Buatsi.

“I am now pleased to be in a position to be able to return my support and endorse the work of the Powerday Foundation, London ABA and all of the clubs across the capital who do so much on a daily basis for thousands of young people, both male and female, from challenging areas and estates.

“I believe in these troubled times of peer-on-peer knife crime and bad lifestyle choices that alternatively the activities and partnerships of the Powerday Foundation through clubs and communities can and will continue to change lives for the better.

“I am committed to doing my best to help these positive outcomes continue for the future.”

It is hoped the partnership between Powerday Foundation and Buatsi will be successful.

