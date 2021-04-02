Wealdstone let lead slip as they draw away to Bromley on Good Friday

Published: 4:52 PM April 2, 2021 Updated: 5:20 PM April 2, 2021

Wealdstone let a 2-0 lead slip but managed to hold on to grab a 2-2 draw away to play-off hopefuls Bromley.

Goals from Ryan Gondoh and Connor Smith got the Stones off to a bright start but the Ravens pegged them back thanks to Byron Webster and Michael Cheek at Hayes Lane.

Stones boss Stuart Maynard made just one change to the starting line-up with Danny Green coming back in to replace the injured Nikola Tavares while Alex Dyer returned to the bench following his absence due to being on international duty.

The visitors started brightly moving the ball around nicely which resuted in a good chance in the fifth minute of play as Ryan Gondoh went for goal but his effort was pushed behind for a corner.

The corner amounted to nothing as it was cleared away although former Hampton & Richmond forward and new signing Gondoh did make his second chance count just a minute later.

The 23-year-old shrugged off two defenders and curled a shot into the bottom corner from 20-yards out.

Taylor Maloney got on the end of an incoming corner from Liam Vincent, but his header was tame and straight at shot-stopper Harry Isted, after Jacob Mendy cleared the ball behind to deny Ben Williamson breaking in from the right flank.

Dennon Lewis cut out to the right, used his pace to get in and evade Byron Webster, and whipped a cross back in for midfielder Connor Smith to nod in from close range to make it 2-0 in the 18th minute.





Wealdstone celebrate Connor Smith's goal against Bromley at Hayes Lane - Credit: Jon Taffel

Bromley pulled one back as defender Byron Webster climbed above the crowd and powered a header home from a Vincent corner in the 26th minute of play.

In the 31st minute a Bromley corner led to a scramble inside the Stones box which almost saw Jack Bridge turn the ball in before Harry Isted smothered the ball.

Three minutes later Bromley striker Ben Williamson was found alone in the box by Jude Arthurs but his header goes straight at loanee goalkeeper Isted.

Smith found left-back Jacob Mendy lurking on the edge of the box but Maloney got an important block on his effort to deny the Stones a good chance to extend their lead just before the half-time break.

Ravens striker Michael Cheek fired wide of the left post after ghosting in behind the Wealdstone back line in the opening minute of the second-half.

Former Dagenham & Redbridge front-man Cheek went close once again as he fired wide after the ball was deflected into his path.

In the 64th minute Ravens Vincent headed wide a deep cross from youngster Arthurs.

Bromley were eventually rewarded for the pressure they were putting on the Stones as striker Cheek levelled the score in the 74th minute.

Bridge crossed the ball in, Stones Riley Harbottle got a head on it but it fell to Cheek in the box who slots past Isted.

In the dying stages Bromley were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box as Harbottle brought down Liam Vincent.

Luke Coulson stepped up but his shot hit the wall and kept the score at 2-2.

In the 91st minute Wealdstone midfielder Ashley Charles was given a second yellow card which saw them go down to 10-men for the final few minutes.

Bromley: Cousins, Kizzi, Webster, Bush, Vincent, Maloney (Raymond 67), Trotter, Bridge, Arthurs (Coulson 67), Williamson (Alabi 87), Cheek.

Unused subs: Najia and Wakefield.

Wealdstone: Isted, Harbottle, Cawley, Okimo, Mendy, Charles, Phillips (Dyer 69), Smith, Green, Gondoh, Lewis (Fasanmade 76).

Unused subs: Askew, Bowry, Hearn.