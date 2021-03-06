QPR bounce back to get better of Bristol City

Published: 5:12 PM March 6, 2021 Updated: 5:17 PM March 6, 2021

Queens Park Rangers ended their run of three games without a win with a morale boosting 2-0 victory at Bristol City to spoil Robins boss Nigel Pearson's 500th game in management.

Pearson would have loved to mark his milestone with his first home triumph since taking over on February 23 but Ilias Chair's close-range header from Todd Kane's right-wing cross and Rob Dickie's thunderous finish ensured he would be coming away from the game empty handed.

There were chances for both sides in the second half but the R's held on to move up to 16th in the table and pick up their first victory at Ashton Gate since September 2002.

QPR's impressive start to 2021 continued as a result as their quest to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle has seen them collect 22 points from their last 33 on offer, including four wins and one draw from their last six away games.

Having won only four of their opening 22 games, Mark Warburton's side sat in 19th place and were only five points above the drop zone with 21 points just after Christmas, following a 1-1 draw at Norwich City on December 29.

But an upturn in fortunes in the New Year sees them 11 points ahead of 22nd-placed Rotherham United, having picked up 22 points in their last 11 games.

Warburton made three changes to his starting line-up after their 3-1 defeat against Barnsley with Jordy De Wijs making his debut after signing on loan from Hull City, while Sam Field and Chris Wilcock also came in for captain Geoff Cameron, Lee Wallace took the armband, and Dominic Ball and Lyndon Dykes dropped to the bench.

There was a place in the starting line-up for Charlie Austin to make his 100th appearance over the course of two spells with the club, while the Robins named an unchanged team following their 2-1 loss to Bournemouth and fell behind with the first real effort on goal of the match after 11 minutes.

Kane's wonderful delivery from the right was met by Chair and he just had enough to head home past the outstretched hands of Dan Bentley for his sixth goal of the season to move ahead of Austin and Dykes as the club's top scorer.

The goal gave the visitors confidence and after Stefan Johansen's effort was deflected behind for a corner Dickie made it 2-0 on 22 minutes with a thumping finish into the top left-hand corner, moments after Yoann Barbet's effort hit the post, for his first goal since December, which also came against City in the reverse fixture at Loftus Road.

Pearson was left fuming hauled off Tyreeq Bakinson, Adam Nagy and Zak Vyner fpr Antonio Semenyo, Henri Lansbury and Sam Pearson, for his City debut, to inject some much-need pace into the side.

Kasey Palmer's long-range drive went over the bar before De Wjis bravely ensured The Hoops held onto their 2-0 lead by putting his body in the way twice, first from Jack Hunt and then substitute Semenyo as half-time approached.

Former R's fans' favourite Nahki Wells then had the final chance of the opening 45 minute but the Bermuda international could over fire Seny Dieng's crossbar.

QPR could have made it three but Chair saw his shot go over before Wells sent another effort over the bar and MaCauley Bonne was denied by Bentley as the visitors looked to extend their lead even further.

The final whistle was met with delight by QPR as they claimed a valuable three points on the road once again ahead of hosting Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

QPR: Dieng, Dickie, de Wijs (Kakay 63), Barbet, Kane, Johansen, Field (Ball 75), Wallace, Willock (Adomah 82), Chair (Thomas 81), Austin (Bonne 75).

Unused subs: Lumley, Dykes, Hamalainen, Bettache.

Referee: Tony Harrington.