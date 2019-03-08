Brent youth round-up: Fine weekend for U11, U12 and U13 girls

The Brent U13 girls team. Picture: Brent Schools FA Archant

Brent Under-13 girls bounced back to winning ways with a superb team performance by beating Regents Park 4-0 in a top-of-the-table clash.

Giussepina Carnavale's inch perfect cross was met with a volley by Scout Waddington at the far post to put Brent 1-0 up.

It was soon 2-0 when Maddie Muir drove down the left wing and gave the ball back to Sophie Kew, who unleashed a thunderbolt into the top corner.

The third goal was a contestant for goal of the season and was started by Brent keeper Milly May Blue, whose quick throw sent Dibley Dias racing down the right.

She passed to Chloe O'Donoghue on the right wing, who dribbled past her marker and fizzed the ball into the box where Waddington's volley hit the post and the quick thinking Maya Rosenberg reacted first to slot the ball into the net.

Carnavale added another late on to cap off a fine performance and victory for Brent.

Brent Under-12 girls triumphed over Little Stars with a 4-2 victory on Saturday thanks to a brilliant display from Olivia Henry.

Henry gave Brent the lead when she ran down the right-hand side and found the top corner with her attempted cross to the back post.

But the Stars hit back and scored twice to leave Brent needing to produce a comeback.

Henry soon struck again, this time finishing into the bottom left corner from Kate Fox's through ball.

And she soon had her hat-trick when she finished another one-on-one to put Brent 3-2 up.

Goalkeeper Kathleen then made a great save from a long-distance strike before quickly starting an attack with a long kick.

She found Henry, who shielded the ball before letting it run across her body and went through on goal, showing lovely composure to finish off the game within the last five minutes.

Brent Under-11 girls picked up an impressive 11-1 win over Brent Cross at Regent's Park.

The U11s opened the scoring after just three minutes with a finely taken goal by Kennedy, who went on to complete a first half hat-trick and also provided both assists for Owen to secure a brace.

The first half rout was completed with Meg adding to the scoresheet after an assist by Owen.

Brent took a 6-0 lead into half-time and scored an early goal at the start of the second half as Owen secured her hat-trick.

Their opponents did get a goal back, scoring from a well-taken free kick, and Brent keeper Bulik daringly came out of her box several times to clear the ball with her feet.

With the score at 7-1, Brent Cross conceded two own goals before Owen added another goal to take her tally to four.

With a minute remaining Kennedy scored a screamer from outside the box to make it 11-1 and also took home the Player of the Match award.