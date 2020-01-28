Search

Brent youth football round-up: Weekend of success for U13 boys and girls

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 January 2020

The Brent U13 girls team picked up a record victory. Picture: Brent Schools FA

Brent U13 boys recorded their first win of 2020 under new coach Darren St Louis as they triumphed 5-2 against West London at Capital City Academy.

The U13 girls team recorded the highest ever scoreline by winning 18-1 against Stars with seven goals from top scorer Scout Waddington and six from Giuseppina Carnavale.

Brent U12s continued their good form with a 3-0 win against Tufnell Park as Olivia Henry scored a brace and Gerssa Bushaj added another.

Sophie Owen scored four as Brent U10 girls' excellent run continued with a 6-1 win over Regents Park, while the U11s went down 4-0 to a strong Camden side.

Brent U12 boys suffered a 6-0 loss away to Haringey and the Brent U11 boys were beaten 6-3 by St Albans.

Elsewhere, Princess Frederica girls team represented Brent at the Danone County Tournament and were beaten 1-0 in their final group game by winners Rhodes Avenue.

Malorees boys represented Brent after winning the boys competition and took home the bronze.

