Brent youth football round-up: U13 Girls record huge cup win but U10s fall short

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 October 2019

The Brent U13 Girls team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

The Brent U13 Girls team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

Archant

Brent Under-13 Girls booked their place in the second round of the Capital Girls Cup with their highest ever score as they beat Risden Wood 12-0.

The Brent U10 Girls team. Picture: Brent Schools FAThe Brent U10 Girls team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

After being contained for 20 minutes, Chloe O'Donoghue gave Brent the lead by controlling the ball on the edge of the box before scoring with a low drive.

Brent captain Giusse Carnavale scored a quick-fire hat-trick before adding a fourth from O'Donoghue's pass.

Maddie Muir then sprinted down the left wing and cut in to score making the score 6-0 at half-time.

Soon after the restart, Muir released Brianna John -Etiko who passed quickly to Carnavale to score her fifth of the game before Tirion Lewis added another.

Muir, John-Etiko and Lewis completed the scoring as Brent advanced into the next round.

Elsewhere, Brent Under-10 Girls fell to a 4-2 defeat against Barnet as two goals from Nancy Wales proved not to be enough.

Wales gave her side the lead when she evaded several tackles before firing the ball into the top right corner.

But Barnet went 3-1 up before Wales added her second of the game but Brent conceded again in the final minutes of the game.

