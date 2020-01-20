Brent youth football round-up: Under-12s pick up huge win but under-15s fall to defeat

Brent Under-15s were beaten by Camden & Islington. Picture: Brent Schools FA Archant

Brent Under-12s picked up a huge win over the weekend as they hammered Camden Elite 6-0.

Dhyan provided the first goal for Bernardo, who received a cut back pass on the penalty spot and placed the ball into the bottom right corner.

Danny slotted home a penalty after Dhyan was fouled before Adam came off the bench to make it 3-0.

The fourth goal came direct from the corner from as Dhyan beat the goalkeeper at his near post.

Some good pressing from Zak and Darwaish helped Fabian score in the bottom left corner.

And a good finish by Caspar into the bottom right corner, assisted by Zak, rounded off the scoring.

Brent coach Liam Chinn said: "I am very proud of the boys.

"They played some great football and are improving every game."

Elsewhere, Brent U15s were beaten 5-1 by Camden & Islington at Capital City Academy, with Dion scoring the goal for Brent.