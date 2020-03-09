Brent youth football round-up: Under-11s reach final and win tournament

The Brent U11 girls team. Picture: Brent Schools FA Archant

Brent under-11 girls celebrated a successful weekend as they reached the final of the Camden Regents Park League Cup by beating LSS 3-0 and also won a Wembley tournament.

On Saturday, Brent faced LSS in the semi-final of the League Cup and started strongly with Eabha Kennedy moving sharply down the wing before cutting inside and drawing an athletic save from the goalkeeper.

But Brent goalkeeper Hannah Derks had to fling herself at a thundering LSS shot and tip the ball onto the crossbar soon after.

The lead came when Tallulah Swaby threaded the ball through to Zoey De Sousa Mantas who found Kennedy to beat the goalkeeper and open the scoring.

LSS came out strongly in the second half as they searched for an equaliser but Kennedy made an exhilarating run down the right wing and calmly passed to Sophie Owen to add a second.

Kennedy was involved again for the third as she squared the ball across the LSS box and Meg Ingram, just on as substitute, swept the in from close range.

Brent will meet Camden Town in the final of the competition.

Then on Sunday, the under-11s won a tournament at Ark Academy School in Wembley.

Brent played four group games in the competition, winning three and drawing the other, and met Hanwell in the final.

The deadlock was broken by Sophie Wales, scoring her sixth closely followed by her seventh goal of the tournament which would be enough for her to secure the golden boot.

Just before half-time Kennedy, the provider of many of Brent's goals in the group rounds, again provided an assist for Evie Roe to score her first goal of the tournament.

At half time, Brent were 3-0 up and came out in the second half determined to hold onto their commanding lead.

De Sousa Mantas released Kennedy down the wing who crossed for Roe to neatly tap in after the break and Tashelle Redhead passed to Roe to complete her hat-trick.

Kennedy scored her fifth goal of the tournament to seal the win and picked up the most valuable player award.

Elsewhere, Brent under-10 girls secured victory by beating Wealdstone 1-0 as some fine work from Kennedy again helped her side to victory.

The two sides went in level at the break but Kennedy unleashed a powerful shot a goal after the restart which the goalkeeper could only parry into the feet of Alba Summers, who was able to tap it in for her first goal of the season.

The under-13s also tasted success as they lifted the Wembley Cup.