Brent youth football round-up: Under-10s beat Galaxy as U12 and U13s set up all Brent final

The Brent U10s girls football team. Picture: Brent Schools FA Archant

Brent under-10 girls picked up a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Galaxy All Stars at Regents Park over the weekend.

Galaxy edged in front on the counter-attack but Brent equalised through Willow Stone before a superb solo run down the left wing by Nancy Wales in the second half saw her shoot high into the roof of the net to seal a 2-1 win.

Elsewhere, Brent under-13 girls blasted their way into the final of the Regents Park League Cup with a 3-1 win over Regents Park.

The first came from a superb cross from Scout Waddington which Chloe O'Donoghue smashed into the net.

Waddington then created a chance for herself by robbing a defender and firing into the corner and scored again late on with a goal from close range to make the final 3-1.

In the other semi-final, Brent under-12s overpowered Queens Park Sharks 8-1 to set up an all Brent final, while Brent under-13 boys made it two wins in two games in 2020 with a 2-0 win away at Camden.