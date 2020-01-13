Brent youth football round-up: U13 girls start year with win and Middlesex U14s book place in semi-final

The Brent U13 girls team. Picture: Brent Schools FA Archant

Brent Under-13 Girls resumed their campaign following the Christmas break with a resounding victory 4-0 over local rivals Queens Park Sharks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The opening goal came from a well-worked set piece straight off the training ground inspired by Lucie Bronze.

Ugomma Ekendu Obi cut the ball back to Sophie Kew before Bronze drove the ball towards goal.

Striker Scout Waddington made a glancing header which the Sharks keeper saved spectacularly but Waddington made no mistake the second time around, shooting the rebound into the net to make it 1-0.

Buoyed by the goal, Brent stepped up a gear as Elizabeth Ulusele passed to Keely Dibley Dias, whose superb ball released Waddington to launch a thunderbolt into the bottom corner for 2-0.

Waddington made it a hat-trick after neat passing by Maddie Muir and Maya Rosenberg, who slipped Waddington into the box to shoot past the keeper to put her side 3-0 up.

The second half started at a fast pace as the Sharks fought hard to get back into the game and only a great save by Millie May Blue kept them at bay.

Up against the wind, Brent began to get the ball wide early, with Dibley Dias releasing Kathleen Ferreria who switched the ball inside to Apolonia Margetson.

Margetson raced into the box past two defenders and Waddington showed a poacher's instinct, stepping in to blast the ball into the net and make it 4-0.

Brent coach Chris Ampofo said: "I congratulate the girls on a brilliant performance. They really work hard for each other and some of the passing and movement was fantastic."

Their next game is against Stars FC on January 25 at Regents Park.

Elsewhere, Brent Under-12 girls enjoyed a triumphant start to the year by winning 3-1 in a tight game against Stars FC as top scorer Olivia Henry again got on the scoresheet.

The Under-11 girls had a convincing 6-0 win against Dragons, while Brent Under-13 boys put on a strong performance but could not convert their chances and eventually lost 5-1 in an exciting game at home to Barnet at Capital City.

Middlesex Under-14 girls continued their fantastic season, sealing their place in the semi-finals of the national cup with a spectacular 8-1 win away to Hertfordshire.