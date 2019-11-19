Brent youth football round-up: U12 boys advance in Camden Cup and U10 girls continue good run

The Brent U12 boys team. Picture: Brent Schools FA Archant

Brent under-12 boys advanced in the Camden Cup by edging past Camden Elite in a penalty shoot-out victory.

The Brent boys started the game very well which resulted in a goal inside the first minute from Danny Gobishavi, whose tidy finish found the bottom left corner from the left side of the box.

Camden soon replied with a goal themselves two minutes later but the fast pace of the game continued as Darwaish Alamyar scored for Brent in the 10th minute with a composed finish inside the box.

The first of three penalties in the game was given to Camden, which they converted in the 25th minute.

Brent soon replied three minutes later with a goal from their own penalty, taken by Nate Smith.

But Camden scored just five minutes into the second half in what was the last goal of the game.

Camden started off the penalty shootout and converted but after a miss and then a fine save from Thiago de Souza Filho for Camden's fourth and fifth penalties respectively, James Scollan slotted home the winning spot-kick for Brent.

Brent and UCFB coach Chris Dutton said: "I am very proud of the players.

"They showed real spirit resilience and were rewarded with a great win.

Elsewhere, Brent under-10 girls' superb season continued with another excellent performance in a 7-0 win at Regent's Park against Highgate Rangers.

Eabha Kennedy scored a great solo goal after cutting in from the right and passing two defenders before finishing past the keeper.

Before half-time, Sophie Owen added two more goals, both assisted by Nancy Wales who then added two goals of her own.

Owen secured her hat-trick after the break before Wales finished off the scoring with another well taken goal for her own hat-trick.

Brent under-11 boys put on an impressive performance to overpower Haringey at home in a 13-0 win.

Cayden grabbed four for his team, Armend scored a hat-trick, Joel and Denis netted braces and Otto's goal and an own-goal completed the scoring.

But Brent under-13 girls suffered their heaviest defeat in two years as they went down 6-0 at home to Denham.