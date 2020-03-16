Brent youth football round-up: U11s fall to defeat despite spirited performance

The Brent under-11 girls football team. Picture: Brent Schools FA Archant

Despite their best efforts, Brent under-11 girls fell to a 5-0 defeat against Croydon in the London League.

Brent, who are having an excellent first season and have been on an exceptional run to reach next week's cup final against Camden, knew that they faced a tough challenge against league favourites Croydon.

Their chances were not helped by the fact that both of their recognised goalkeepers, Hannah and Kali, were unavailable while they also missed key players Carrie, Evi and Nancy.

Tashelle and Bella stepped up and shared the goalkeeping duties and their side put in a spirited performance.

However, constant pressure from Croydon saw them progress to the next stage of the competition.

Brent must get a win against Wandsworth to have any chance of progressing to the next stage.

Elsewhere, the under-12's cup final at Regents Park was called off due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.