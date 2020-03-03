Brent youth football round-up: Stone stars as under-10 girls secure huge win

The Brent U10 girls team. Picture: Brent Schools FA Archant

Brent under-10 girls picked up an impressive 9-3 victory over Pitshanger FC at King Edwards VII Park on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pitshanger, who had not lost a game this season before the clash, took the lead before Brent equalised through Willow Stone's calm finish.

She then added another four before the break, helped by two assists from Alba Summers, as Brent led 5-2 at half-time.

Pitshanger rearranged their defence at the start of the half but Sophie Owen and Stone proved to much for them to handle as the latter added three more to take her tally to eight before being withdrawn.

And after another goal from Pitshanger, Ana Chemale scored to seal the win with a superb strike from the edge of the box.

Elsewhere, Brent under-11 girls went down 7-1 away at Hackney in the London league.

Middlesex under-16 boys also lost 3-1 at home to Sussex and the under-15 boys lost 3-2 at home to Sussex at Brunel University.