Brent youth football round-up: Princess Frederica take part in tournament and U13s get back to winning ways

Princess Frederica Primary School's football team. Picture: Brent Schools FA Archant

Princess Frederica Primary School put in an impressive performance in the Brent year three and four girls football festival at Capital City Academy.

The event saw 15 schools take part in a celebration of girls football in the borough and was the first taste of playing the sport for many of those involved.

Princess Frederica also started their Brent south campaign with a resounding victory by thrashing Malorees 5-0.

Elsewhere, the first round of the CPRL Girls U11 Cup saw Brent beat Highgate Rangers 9-0 at Regent's Park.

Brent took and early lead within five minutes as Owen slid a ball through to Ingham to open the scoring.

Within 15 minutes both Kennedy and Owen were on the scoresheet.

Kennedy secured her brace before half-time and then assisted Owen, who scored two.

Owen added to her tally in the second half with another two goals while Kennedy completed her hat-trick and Wales added another late on.

Brent U13 girls got back to winning ways with a brilliant 11-0 victory against Little Stars in the Regent's Park League Cup.

Chloe O'Donoghue crossed for Maya Rosenberg to open the scoring before Giusseppina Carnavale picked out Sophie Kew from a corner to double their advantage.

Scout Waddington scored a brace and Apolonia Margetson reacted first to a save form another Kew long range effort to make it 5-0 at half-time.

Waddington scored another two and O'Donoghue got on the scoresheet with a crisp volley before Carnavale rounded off the scoring with a shot into the corner.

And Brent U12 girls saw off Queens Park Sharks in the cup with a 4-1 win.

Georgie Stone's long-range strike found the bottom left corner early on and Kyanne Douglas doubled the score soon after.

Olivia Henry added another and completed the scoring with a tap-in from a cross.