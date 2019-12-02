Search

Brent youngsters score in Jack Petchey West London table tennis final

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 December 2019

U11 Boys Winners Gilby Higgins 11, Otto Arnold 10, Alvy Chappell 10 and Joey Davis 11 from Malorees Junior School (Pic: Stephen Pover)

Stephen Pover

Hot shot table tennis players from Brent took top honours in the West London regional final of the Jack Petchey London Schools Team Championships, run in partnership with Table Tennis England at Whitmore School in Harrow.

Celebrating its 10th year, the event attracted 141 players from 12 schools from Brent, Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham, Harrow, Hillingdon and Hounslow making up 34 teams.

The under-11 boys' event was won by a team from Brent's Malorees Junior School, who beat a team from St Martin's School, Hillingdon 5-3.

Otto Arnold, Alvy Chappell, both 10, Gilby Higgins and Joey Davis both 11, have been playing table tennis for three years and this is their first competition.

Coach Mike Cleary said: "I'm very proud of them. They were cool under pressure and played well. They are hungry to win again."

They will now compete at the Jack Petchey London Schools' Team Championships Final on Saturday, January 11 at the University of East London.

