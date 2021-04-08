Brent Schools under-9s return to action with a draw against Highgate Rangers

Published: 3:32 PM April 8, 2021

Brent Schools under-9s face the camera upon their return to action - Credit: Chris Ampofo

The Brent Wildcats produced a magnificent performance in their first post lockdown game as they drew 1-1 with Highgate Rangers.

In an action packed game both teams showed no signs of lockdown rustiness.

Highgate grabbed the lead with a swift counter attack. Brent showed real team spirit and their efforts were rewarded when Evie Pillar drove down the right wing and passed to captain Marni Keam-George who dribbled through the defense before releasing an inch perfect pass to Edie Morgan who made no mistake outsprinting the defense and blasting the ball into the net.

It was end-to-end stuff as both teams pushed for the winner as Eva Armit went close with a snapshot and Georgia Margetson came close with two excellent shots but the Highgate keeper saved both well.

At the other end Brent defended heroically.

Ruby Copper and Myla Lewis Villegas working tirelessly at the back. At the end of the game Highgate broke for one last attack only for Lois Ampofo to bravely make a point blank save allowing Romy Lawson to clear the ball and earn the Brent girls a well-deserved draw.



Brent squad: Eva Armit, Edie Morgan, Evie Piller, Georgia Margetson , Lois Ampofo, Marni Keam-George, Myla Lewis Villegas, Romy Lawson, Ruby Cooper.



﻿Brent under 11 girls face Regents Park while the under 13 girls next face Camden Girls at Regents Park.

